Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy's Ailing Health Issues Revealed in Chilling 911 Audio — After the 84-Year-Old Was 'Dragged Out of Bed and Abducted'

Late Wednesday afternoon, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confessed his department currently has painfully few updates.

"We don't know where she is," he told reporters. "Like any investigation, we start at the point where we last saw her, and we work out. We are working as far as we can go."

In this case, that's Nancy's $1million Arizona home, which has now officially been given back to the family. According to initial reports, lights in the common area were all on, and Nancy's front door was unlocked. However, there were reportedly signs of a "forced entry."

"She did not walk away," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."

Nanos emphasized they aren't limiting themselves to looking for just one suspect: "This was, in our opinion, someone entered her home in the middle of the night and removed her. It could be more than one person, we don’t know that yet."