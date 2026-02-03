Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy's Ailing Health Issues Revealed in Chilling 911 Audio — After the 84-Year-Old Was 'Dragged Out of Bed and Abducted'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
A chilling 911 call details the concern emergency dispatchers had when Savannah Guthrie's mother was first reported missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That call kicked off a still-widening search for frail 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who has not been seen since the weekend.
Nancy Guthrie's Health Scares
In audio first obtained by Fox News Digital, a calm and composed operator relays the details: "Nancy, a white female, 84 years of age, 5 feet 2 inches, medium build, brown [hair] over blue [eyes]," the dispatcher said. "Nancy has high blood pressure, pacemaker, and cardiac issues."
Those issues have investigators especially worried, as Nancy needs daily heart medications to help her live. And as Radar reported, her pacemaker has stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, raising several red flags.
According to the latest information, Nancy's pacemaker stopped syncing with her watch around 2 am on Sunday.
The data from the Apple Watch offers a possible time Nancy may have been abducted from her home.
'We Don't Know Where She Is'
Late Wednesday afternoon, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confessed his department currently has painfully few updates.
"We don't know where she is," he told reporters. "Like any investigation, we start at the point where we last saw her, and we work out. We are working as far as we can go."
In this case, that's Nancy's $1million Arizona home, which has now officially been given back to the family. According to initial reports, lights in the common area were all on, and Nancy's front door was unlocked. However, there were reportedly signs of a "forced entry."
"She did not walk away," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."
Nanos emphasized they aren't limiting themselves to looking for just one suspect: "This was, in our opinion, someone entered her home in the middle of the night and removed her. It could be more than one person, we don’t know that yet."
Ransom Demands Possible
Nanos announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Nancy's disappearance. While they have performed DNA tests, the results will take days to return.
A kidnapping ransom has not been ruled out, but Nanos has not indicated whether one has been demanded.
"I wish somebody would call us and say, 'Hey,' because that’s what the family wants," he told US Weekly. "They just want her back, no questions asked, call us where to come and get her, and we’ll do that."
While Nanos made it clear they don't believe Nancy was targeted due to Savannah's money and fame, he said that line of inquiry can't be ruled out.
"Nothing that we see is leading us that way, but we’ll never dismiss anything. We’ll continue to look at everything, and we’ll just keep moving forward with it," he shared.
Savannah Guthrie Heads Home
Savannah, for her part, flew to Arizona as soon as she learned her mother had possibly been abducted. She was scheduled to fly off to Italy to co-host NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on February 6.
But insiders say there's no way the TODAY show anchor is leaving the states while her mom is missing.
"There is no universe where Savannah gets on a plane to Italy right now," one senior NBC source told Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She's devastated. Family comes first. Period."