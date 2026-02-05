'Bring Her Home': Savannah Guthrie Issues Desperate Plea to Mother Nancy's 'Kidnappers' as She Breaks Down In Tears In Heart-Wrenching Video
Feb. 4 2026, Published 8:55 p.m. ET
A visibly anguished Savannah Guthrie pleaded for the safe return of her missing mother in a video she shared while joined by her brother and sister, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy," the Today co-host said in an Instagram post late on Wednesday, February 4, four days after her mother was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home.
"We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too," she continued, begging the kidnappers, "bring her home."
'We Need Our Mom'
Through tears, Savannah described her mom as "a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny and spunky and clever. She has grandchildren who adore her...She loves fun and adventure. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you'll see."
Seeming to address whoever took her mom, Savannah's sister Annie shared, "The light is missing from our lives. Nancy is our mother. We are her children. She is our beacon. She holds fast to joy in all of life's circumstances."
As Savannah openly wept, Annie spoke directly to her mother, pleading, "We're just normal human people who need our mom. Mama, mama, if you're listening. We need you to come home. We miss you."
Savannah Guthrie's Mom 'Lives in Constant Pain'
Savannah confirmed her mother's health issues while begging whoever took her not to let her "suffer."
"Our mom is our heart and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain," she revealed.
"She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer," Savannah continued.
After her mother disappeared sometime overnight between. January 31 and February 1, authorities said Nancy was on regular medication that if she went 24 hours without it could prove fatal.
'We Need to Know She's Alive'
Savannah next addressed how local news outlets in Tucson, as well as TMZ, received what appeared to be ransom notes, demanding a Bitcoin sum in the "millions" be deposited in a verified account, "or else."
The notes were turned over to authorities, but no verifications have been revealed.
"We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter," Savannah acknowledged.
"As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," she warned.
Savannah pleaded with whoever took her mother, "We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we're ready to listen. Please reach out to us."
'Everyone Is Looking For You'
Savannah directly addressed her mom and their shared faith, telling her, "Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter. We believe and know that, even in this valley, he is with you."
"Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere," she continued. "Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing, and we rejoice in advance for the day that we hold you in our arms again."
Savannah's former fighter pilot brother, Camron, who arrived in Tucson from his home in Vermont earlier in the day, spoke for the only time in the video as they signed off, saying, "We love you, Mom, stay strong."
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously revealed that Nancy was taken from her home "against her will" sometime after her son-in-law dropped her off at home around 9:30 p.m. on January 31 and noon the next day, when police arrived and determined "something at the home that didn’t sit well," and declared it was a "crime scene."
Blood stains were still visible on Tuesday, February 3, on the tiles of Nancy's porch just outside her front door.
Police have begged the public for any information they may have about Nancy and her whereabouts, and said they have no suspects or persons of interest in her disappearance.