'Bring Her Home': Savannah Guthrie Issues Desperate Plea to Mother Nancy's 'Kidnappers' as She Breaks Down In Tears In Heart-Wrenching Video

A visibly anguished Savannah Guthrie pleaded for the safe return of her missing mother in a video she shared while joined by her brother and sister, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy," the Today co-host said in an Instagram post late on Wednesday, February 4, four days after her mother was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home.

"We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too," she continued, begging the kidnappers, "bring her home."