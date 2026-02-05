Savannah Guthrie's 'Kidnapped' Mom Latest: Authorities Announce the Deadline Included in the Chilling Nancy Ransom Note — As the Hunt to 'Save Her' Intensifies

However, there have also been "imposter letters" from people trying to cash in on the distraught family, leading to one arrest so far.

Detectives searching for Savannah Guthrie 's kidnapped mom have finally confirmed the existence of a ransom note from her captors, and have revealed the first deadline for their demands is quickly approaching, RadarOnline.com can report.

Guthrie was flanked by her sister, Annie, and brother, Camron, in the video.

At a Wednesday news briefing, Heith Janki, the FBI Special Agent in charge of the search for Nancy Guthrie said they still have hope that she is alive, and in the care of her kidnapper or kidnappers.

"We are aware of a ransom letter," Janki said, adding that the FBI has offered its advice and counsel to the Guthries, but, "Any action taken on a ransom is ultimately decided by the family."

One of the reported ransom notes had a deadline of 5 p.m. today. He said there was a second deadline after that, but did not provide details about the exact timing.

"So we are continuing in a normal kidnapping case," he said, adding that they would have hoped to have had some contact with the captors by now. "But those are the time frames we're looking at as we move forward."

Janki also confirmed that there has been at least one arrest of a fraudster who sent a fake roster demand, and warned others against trying to scam the family or authorities.

A reward for any information leading to Nancy's safe return and/or capture of her abductors has been bumped up to $50,000.