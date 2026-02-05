Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's 'Kidnapped' Mom Latest: Authorities Announce the Deadline Included in the Chilling Nancy Ransom Note — As the Hunt to 'Save Her' Intensifies

Photo of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram/facebook

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made an emotional plea to the possible kidnappers of their mother.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Detectives searching for Savannah Guthrie's kidnapped mom have finally confirmed the existence of a ransom note from her captors, and have revealed the first deadline for their demands is quickly approaching, RadarOnline.com can report.

However, there have also been "imposter letters" from people trying to cash in on the distraught family, leading to one arrest so far.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Guthrie was flanked by her sister, Annie, and brother, Camron, in the video.

At a Wednesday news briefing, Heith Janki, the FBI Special Agent in charge of the search for Nancy Guthrie said they still have hope that she is alive, and in the care of her kidnapper or kidnappers.

"We are aware of a ransom letter," Janki said, adding that the FBI has offered its advice and counsel to the Guthries, but, "Any action taken on a ransom is ultimately decided by the family."

One of the reported ransom notes had a deadline of 5 p.m. today. He said there was a second deadline after that, but did not provide details about the exact timing.

"So we are continuing in a normal kidnapping case," he said, adding that they would have hoped to have had some contact with the captors by now. "But those are the time frames we're looking at as we move forward."

Janki also confirmed that there has been at least one arrest of a fraudster who sent a fake roster demand, and warned others against trying to scam the family or authorities.

A reward for any information leading to Nancy's safe return and/or capture of her abductors has been bumped up to $50,000.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Photo of Savannah Guthrie

'Bring Her Home': Savannah Guthrie Issues Desperate Plea to Mother Nancy's 'Kidnappers' as She Breaks Down In Tears In Heart-Wrenching Video

image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

FBI Joins Desperate Search for NBC Star Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Nancy Days After Terrifying 'Kidnapping'

More to come... This is a developing story.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.