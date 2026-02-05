Nancy Guthrie Missing Case Bombshell: FBI Arrests Imposter Over Fake 'Ransom Demand' as The Search For NBC Host Savannah's Mom Intensifies
Feb. 5 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
An arrest has been made related to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The news was revealed on Thursday, February 5, by FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke during a press conference.
Who Was Arrested?
The arrest was related to a ransom demand, which turned out to be fake.
"We have made one arrest related to an imposter ransom demand, and a complaint will be presented to a magistrate judge later today," Janke shared.
Janke insisted "more" will come "on that" from the FBI and U.S. Attorney's office in Arizona "when it becomes available."
"There’s no evidence to connect this to Nancy’s case. It was someone that was trying to profit off it," he added.
'You Are Held Accountable For Your Actions'
Janke also addressed anyone who may be trying to claim they are involved in the disappearance of Nancy as a way to garner a $50,000 reward being offered.
"My next message is to those impostors who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation. We will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions," he said.
"This is an 84-year-old grandma that needs vital medication for her well-being. You still have the time to do the right thing before this becomes a worse, much worse scenario for you."
Janke also made it clear that the decision to engage in any ransom demands will be up to the Guthrie family.
'We Want Her Home,' Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos Said of Nancy Guthrie
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also spoke during the press conference to share he believes Nancy "is still out there."
"We want her home," he added. "I really want you to know, this entire team here, those behind me, and our community, are hurting with you."
He also insisted no suspect has been named as the investigation moves onward.
"I know there’s been a lot out there about suspects, and I want to be very clear," he said. "At this time, we have not identified a suspect or a person of interest in this case. We’re not there yet."
Nanos also insisted "every single lead" is being looked into.
Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Sunday. Her disappearance was reported after she didn't show up for a church service. She was last seen on Saturday evening at her house.
Last night, Savannah, her sister Annie, and her brother Camron shared a video on social media.
"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too," Savannah stated. "Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny, spunky and clever.
"She has grandchildren who adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you’ll see."
During the clip, they also announced an alleged ransom note that had been sent to a news outlet.
"As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," she shared. "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."