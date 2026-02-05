Nancy Guthrie Missing Case Bombshell: FBI Arrests Imposter Over Fake 'Ransom Demand' as The Search For NBC Host Savannah's Mom Intensifies

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Sunday. Her disappearance was reported after she didn't show up for a church service. She was last seen on Saturday evening at her house.

Last night, Savannah, her sister Annie, and her brother Camron shared a video on social media.

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too," Savannah stated. "Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny, spunky and clever.

"She has grandchildren who adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you’ll see."

During the clip, they also announced an alleged ransom note that had been sent to a news outlet.

"As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," she shared. "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."