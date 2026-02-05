Arizona Reporter Describes Ransom Email From Nancy Guthrie's 'Kidnappers' and Recalls Why She Knew 'It Might Not Be a Hoax' — As the Hunt for Savannah's Mom Continues

The reporter also shared the ransom note featured a "dollar amount, a deadline," and "other specifics that only Guthrie's abductor might know, so that definitely raised some red flags."

While the search for Nancy has been going on for five days, there have been no suspects identified as to who may have abducted her and no concrete explanation of what occurred the night she went missing.

Coleman noted the Pima County Sheriff's Department was looking into the ransom note that had been sent to their newsroom and had asked for more details.

"We immediately sent that information over to the sheriff’s department, and they're, of course, looking into the legitimacy of it," she said.