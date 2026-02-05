Arizona Reporter Describes Ransom Email From Nancy Guthrie's 'Kidnappers' and Recalls Why She Knew 'It Might Not Be a Hoax' — As the Hunt for Savannah's Mom Continues
Feb. 5 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
A reporter from Arizona has described a ransom email their network received from Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy's "kidnappers," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In addition, they've detailed how they knew it "might not be a hoax" as the hunt for Nancy carries on.
Why Did the Ransom Note Seem Legitimate?
According to the reporter Mary Coleman, it was "clear after a couple of sentences" that the note may not be "a hoax."
"A lot of it is information that only someone who was holding her for ransom would know," she said in an interview with CNN.
She explained the things included in the note were "very sensitive information" and "things that people who weren't there when she was taken captive wouldn't know."
More Details on the Ransom Note
The reporter also shared the ransom note featured a "dollar amount, a deadline," and "other specifics that only Guthrie's abductor might know, so that definitely raised some red flags."
While the search for Nancy has been going on for five days, there have been no suspects identified as to who may have abducted her and no concrete explanation of what occurred the night she went missing.
Coleman noted the Pima County Sheriff's Department was looking into the ransom note that had been sent to their newsroom and had asked for more details.
"We immediately sent that information over to the sheriff’s department, and they're, of course, looking into the legitimacy of it," she said.
A Ransom Note Demanding Bitcoin
Coleman also shared one of the detectives had "gotten back" to them.
She added they "asked us for some more information so that they can start searching for an IP address and things of that nature to try and figure out who or what people are responsible here."
TMZ claimed they also received a ransom note on February 3, which demanded millions in Bitcoin. TMZ looked into the Bitcoin address the note requested funds be sent to and discovered it was a legitimate one.
They also stated there was a deadline on the note and a feeling of "or else" if the demand wasn't met.
It is unknown if the ransom note received by Coleman's network is the same one as TMZ received.
Savannah and Her Siblings' Video Plea
Nancy was reported missing on Sunday after she failed to show up for a church service. She was last seen at her home late Saturday evening.
When her kids arrived at her house, they found her wallet, cellphone, and keys, but no trace of her. It was later revealed blood was seen inside the house, and her home was officially deemed to be a "crime scene."
Savannah and her siblings took to Instagram to beg for their mother's safe return on Wednesday evening.
"We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her," Savannah stated. "We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."
She also noted her mother was in "constant pain" and said the family was "ready to talk" to whoever had abducted Nancy.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said the video Savannah and her siblings put out doesn't necessarily mean Nancy was kidnapped and implied the family hasn't received a legitimate ransom note to date.