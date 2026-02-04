Your tip
Savannah Guthrie's 'Kidnapped' Mother Nancy Seen Smiling With Family Members Just Weeks Before Vanishing From $1Million Arizona Home

Savannah Guthrie and Family.
Source: facebook

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been taken from her home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 4 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie's mother smiled, surrounded by her family, in what would sadly become her final social media picture, RadarOnline.com can report.

Nancy Guthrie celebrated Christmas with her daughters and grandkids just weeks before the 84-year-old was allegedly abducted from her home.

Happy Holidays During Happier Times

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was reportedly pulled from her home.

In the sentimental holiday snap, the Guthries are all decked out in matching Christmas pajamas.

Nancy is joined by her daughters, Savannah and Annie, as well as Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, and Annie's husband, Tomaaso Cioni. Her grandchildren are also in the pic, including Savannah and Feldman’s daughter, Vale, 11, and son Charles, 9.

The proud grandmother captioned the pic: "Merry Christmas sweet ones."

Friends and loved ones basked in their Christmas spirit in the comments section, with one commenting: "What a great family photo. Merry Christmas," as another added: "OH, so special. A keeper for sure."

A third person praised: "Merry Christmas, Nancy! This is special to have them all together! How beautiful they are! And oh, how those children have grown!"

A Family's State of Panic

nancy guthrie
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM, pima county sheriff

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Saturday night.

The touching family environment has been transformed into a state of panic, as Savannah and her family hold out hope of finding the missing matriarch.

Nancy has not been seen since Saturday night, and there were signs of a "forced entry" on her front door. Investigators fear she was kidnapped for some as-yet-unknown reason, but aren't giving up hope of finding her.

"We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here, she's present, she's alive, and we want to save her," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Today on Wednesday, February 4."

However, worries of the worst have persisted after visible blood stains were found on the front porch of her Tucson home, while the Ring security camera had been ripped from the front door.

Rumors and Speculation Spreading

Photo of blood stains
Source: @BrianEntin/X

Blood stains could be seen outside Nancy Guthrie's door.

With rumors spiraling, officials were quick on Wednesday to discredit reports of a possible suspect, issuing a statement that read: "At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case.

"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie."

The statement continues: "Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."

The note ended by reiterating: "No person or suspect of interest has been identified at this time."

The Last Time Nancy Guthrie Was Seen

nancy and savannah guthrie
Source: facebook

Investigators are not giving up hope of finding her.

Nancy was last seen alive after being dropped off at her home on Saturday, January 31, after dinner and a game of mahjong with her daughter, Annie.

"She did not walk away," Nanos previously told reporters. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."

"This was, in our opinion, someone entered her home in the middle of the night and removed her. It could be more than one person, we don’t know that yet," he continued.

Nanos had already stressed that Nancy was "of great sound mind" and "sharp as a tack."

He described her disappearance as "not dementia-related," and that she "isn’t somebody who just wandered off."

