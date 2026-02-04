Savannah Guthrie's 'Kidnapped' Mother Nancy Seen Smiling With Family Members Just Weeks Before Vanishing From $1Million Arizona Home

Nancy Guthrie celebrated Christmas with her daughters and grandkids just weeks before the 84-year-old was allegedly abducted from her home .

Savannah Guthrie 's mother smiled, surrounded by her family, in what would sadly become her final social media picture , RadarOnline.com can report.

In the sentimental holiday snap, the Guthries are all decked out in matching Christmas pajamas.

Nancy is joined by her daughters, Savannah and Annie, as well as Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, and Annie's husband, Tomaaso Cioni. Her grandchildren are also in the pic, including Savannah and Feldman’s daughter, Vale, 11, and son Charles, 9.

The proud grandmother captioned the pic: "Merry Christmas sweet ones."

Friends and loved ones basked in their Christmas spirit in the comments section, with one commenting: "What a great family photo. Merry Christmas," as another added: "OH, so special. A keeper for sure."

A third person praised: "Merry Christmas, Nancy! This is special to have them all together! How beautiful they are! And oh, how those children have grown!"