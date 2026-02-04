Nancy Guthrie is Still 'Alive': Investigators Believe NBC Host Savannah's 'Abducted' Mother is 'Present' as the Hunt to 'Save Her' Intensifies
Feb. 4 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Authorities are intensifying their search for Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, who was allegedly abducted from her Arizona home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Investigators remain cautiously optimistic, saying they believe she is alive and hope to recover her safely.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke on Today on Wednesday, February 4.
"We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here, she's present, she's alive, and we want to save her," he shared.
A Hostage Negotiator Has Weighed In
Nanos' hope comes after a former NYPD hostage negotiator suggested that more than one person could be involved in Nancy's alleged abduction.
Wallace Zeins told CNN, "I believe the possibility of more than one person. She's 150 pounds, 5 foot 5, waking up in the middle of the night, not in the best of health – can't walk or run – so I would think there's more than one person involved in this particular crime."
More on the Ransom Note
Zeins said the ransom note demanding millions in cryptocurrency could provide critical insight into who may be responsible. "
"What does that tell you? It tells you that it's some type of group that knows what bitcoin is all about and social media, and they know the system," he explained.
The negotiator added that whether the note was handwritten or typed could be crucial. "If it was on a computer, then that helps also because the FBI is so good at what they do when it comes down to electronic surveillance and electronic stuff of that nature, then they will be able to further that investigation," Zeins said.
Nancy, 84, who requires critical medication every 24 hours, was reported missing on February 1 after failing to attend a scheduled church service.
Pima County Sheriff's officials have said they fear she was abducted, though "at this point, there is no credible information indicating this was a targeted incident," they told KSAZ.
Investigators found blood spatters outside her Catalina Hills home, a missing Ring doorbell camera, and her Apple Watch inside, while her pacemaker reportedly stopped syncing around 2 a.m. on February 1.
FBI agents were also seen visiting the home of Savannah Guthrie's sister, Annie, who was the last known person to see Nancy before she vanished. Officials say all reports, including the alleged ransom note, have been forwarded to detectives working alongside the FBI.