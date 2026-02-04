Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's 'Abduction' Clues Suggest 'More Than One Person' is Involved, Ex-Hostage Negotiator Claims

The note demanded millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, a detail Zeins said suggests a level of coordination unlikely for a single perpetrator.

"I believe the possibility of more than one person," Zeins explained to CNN on February 3. "She's 150 pounds, 5 foot 5, waking up in the middle of the night, not in the best of health — can't walk or run — so I would think there's more than one person involved in this particular crime."

Zeins also pointed to the alleged use of bitcoin as another red flag, suggesting familiarity with digital currency and online systems.

"What does that tell you? It tells you that it's some type of group that knows what bitcoin is all about and social media, and they know the system," he said.