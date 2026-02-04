Your tip
Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's 'Abduction' Clues Suggest 'More Than One Person' is Involved, Ex-Hostage Negotiator Claims

image of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Expert analysis suggests multiple suspects may be involved in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother.

Profile Image

Feb. 4 2026, Updated 11:24 a.m. ET

The disturbing circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, may point to the involvement of more than one suspect, according to a former NYPD hostage negotiator weighing in on the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wallace Zeins told a news outlet the ransom note connected to the disappearance of Nancy, 84, could offer critical insight into who may be responsible.

What Does a Former Hostage Negotiator Think?

image of A former NYPD hostage negotiator weighed in on the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother.
Source: Nathan Congleton/NBC

A former NYPD hostage negotiator weighed in on the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother.

The note demanded millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, a detail Zeins said suggests a level of coordination unlikely for a single perpetrator.

"I believe the possibility of more than one person," Zeins explained to CNN on February 3. "She's 150 pounds, 5 foot 5, waking up in the middle of the night, not in the best of health — can't walk or run — so I would think there's more than one person involved in this particular crime."

Zeins also pointed to the alleged use of bitcoin as another red flag, suggesting familiarity with digital currency and online systems.

"What does that tell you? It tells you that it's some type of group that knows what bitcoin is all about and social media, and they know the system," he said.

Source: @outfrontcnn/X

The expert suggested the circumstances of the alleged abduction may have required more than one person.

Ransom Note

image of The negotiator also analyzed the ransom note.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The negotiator also analyzed the ransom note.

According to reports, the ransom note — first shared with TMZ — also referenced details allegedly connected to the crime scene at Nancy's Arizona home.

It remains unclear whether the note was handwritten or typed, a distinction Zeins said could be crucial to the investigation.

"If it was on a computer, then that helps also because the FBI is so good at what they do when it comes down to electronic surveillance and electronic stuff of that nature, then they will be able to further that investigation," he explained.

Fear of Abduction

image of He discussed how digital or handwritten evidence could impact the investigation.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

He discussed how digital or handwritten evidence could impact the investigation.

Nancy, who requires critical medication every 24 hours, was reported missing on February 1 after failing to attend a scheduled church service. Pima County Sheriff's officials have said they fear she was abducted, though they stressed there is currently no evidence to suggest the incident was targeted.

"At this point, there is no credible information indicating this was a targeted incident," the department told KSAZ, adding that all reports related to the alleged ransom note have been forwarded to detectives working alongside the FBI.

The Search Continues

image of Nancy was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy was reported missing on February 1.

Investigators found blood spatters outside Nancy's Catalina Hills home, and part of a Ring doorbell camera was missing from the property.

Inside the home, her Apple Watch was discovered, while a law enforcement source claimed her pacemaker stopped syncing with the device around 2 a.m. Sunday.

FBI agents were also seen visiting the home of Savannah's sister, Annie, who was the last known person to see Nancy before she vanished. The two reportedly had dinner together Saturday night, and Nancy was dropped off at her home around 9:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has since offered federal assistance in the search and vowed to personally reach out to Savannah as authorities continue to investigate the troubling disappearance.

