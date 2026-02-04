Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Receiving 'Threats' and Twisted 'Letters' From Sick Trolls After Mom Nancy's Horrifying 'Abduction' — As Police Insist There Are Still 'No Suspects' in Case

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Nutjobs have been sending Savannah Guthrie threatening letters about her missing mom.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 4 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The FBI has stepped in to investigate letters being sent by cruel trolls threatening Savannah Guthrie about her abducted mother, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One missive came from a lunatic who, while claiming to have details about the alleged kidnapping, also made references to the January 6, 2020, U.S. Capitol riot, as well as accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer, Luigi Mangione.

Article continues below advertisement

Alleged Ransom Notes

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

What appeared to be a ransom note about Savannah Guthrie's missing mom was received by several outlets.

The unhinged letter is just one of many the FBI is poring over, in addition to alleged ransom demands, since Nancy was "dragged from her bed" after being dropped off at her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31.

During a TMZ live session on Tuesday, February 3, the outlet revealed it received a ransom note demanding "millions" in Bitcoin payments be deposited into a verified account, with the ominous threat, "or else."

The note's author claimed to have information about damage at Nancy's home following his disappearance, as well as what she was not wearing. The site turned over the letter to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Tucson TV station KOLD 13 News confirmed they "received an email Monday night that appears to be one of the alleged ransom notes." The station said they "forwarded it to the PCSD, and investigators are working to determine its credibility."

Article continues below advertisement

Still No Suspects

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Four days after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, investigators have still not identified a suspect in the case.

Nancy was last seen alive after her daughter, Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her off at home after a Saturday night family dinner and a game of mahjong. The alarms were raised when the devout worshipper failed to attend her regular Sunday church service the following morning.

Her family called the police after they searched Nancy's home and couldn't find her. The former University of Arizona public relations employee's purse, keys, phone, and car were all still at the house.

Investigators have seemed incredibly frustrated with the lack of leads or motive in the case.

"What I really need is this community to step up and give us some calls," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos begged at a news conference. "Let us know if you’ve seen something."

As of Wednesday, February 4, the sheriff's department said in a statement, "At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case."

"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," they added about the investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

'Bring Her Home'

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Blood stains were visible outside the front door of Nancy Guthrie's home.

Authorities quickly ruled out that Nancy may have wandered off, saying that mentally she is "sharp as a tack" but has physical mobility limitations, where she "couldn't walk 50 yards" on her own.

Nanos described Nancy's home as a "crime scene," and that blood was found inside the residence.

More than three days after she was taken, there were noticeable blood splatters still visible on the clay tiles of Nancy's front porch near her door.

Nanos attempted to appeal to whoever may have taken the Today co-host's mom, begging, "Just call us. Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there is no questions asked here."

Savannah pleaded, "Bring her home" in a social media post while asking fans to "please pray" for "our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Photo of Today co-hosts

NBC on High Alert: 'Today' Show Bosses Tighten Security For Talent After Host Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's Horrifying 'Abduction'

picture of Dog Bounty Hunter and Gregory Zecca

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Gregory Zecca Arrested for 'Shooting Teenage Son Dead' Amid Claims He Was Boozing at the Time of Fatal Incident

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTiube

Sheinelle Jones revealed she and other 'Today' show talent are 'shaken' over Savannah Guthrie's mom's disappearance.

NBC is taking precautions to protect other Today show talent amid Savannah's mom's disappearance.

"Things are tense at the studio, and that as a result, NBC has stepped up security for on-air talent," a source revealed. "NBC has partnered with the NYPD to make sure their staff remains safe, out of an abundance of caution."

The heightened security came as Jenna & Sheinelle co-host Sheinelle Jones confessed on the air, "Behind the scenes… we’re all rattled. We’re all shaken," over the alleged kidnapping of Savannah's elderly mom.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.