Savannah Guthrie Receiving 'Threats' and Twisted 'Letters' From Sick Trolls After Mom Nancy's Horrifying 'Abduction' — As Police Insist There Are Still 'No Suspects' in Case
Feb. 4 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
The FBI has stepped in to investigate letters being sent by cruel trolls threatening Savannah Guthrie about her abducted mother, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One missive came from a lunatic who, while claiming to have details about the alleged kidnapping, also made references to the January 6, 2020, U.S. Capitol riot, as well as accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer, Luigi Mangione.
Alleged Ransom Notes
The unhinged letter is just one of many the FBI is poring over, in addition to alleged ransom demands, since Nancy was "dragged from her bed" after being dropped off at her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31.
During a TMZ live session on Tuesday, February 3, the outlet revealed it received a ransom note demanding "millions" in Bitcoin payments be deposited into a verified account, with the ominous threat, "or else."
The note's author claimed to have information about damage at Nancy's home following his disappearance, as well as what she was not wearing. The site turned over the letter to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Tucson TV station KOLD 13 News confirmed they "received an email Monday night that appears to be one of the alleged ransom notes." The station said they "forwarded it to the PCSD, and investigators are working to determine its credibility."
Still No Suspects
Nancy was last seen alive after her daughter, Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her off at home after a Saturday night family dinner and a game of mahjong. The alarms were raised when the devout worshipper failed to attend her regular Sunday church service the following morning.
Her family called the police after they searched Nancy's home and couldn't find her. The former University of Arizona public relations employee's purse, keys, phone, and car were all still at the house.
Investigators have seemed incredibly frustrated with the lack of leads or motive in the case.
"What I really need is this community to step up and give us some calls," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos begged at a news conference. "Let us know if you’ve seen something."
As of Wednesday, February 4, the sheriff's department said in a statement, "At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case."
"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," they added about the investigation.
'Bring Her Home'
Authorities quickly ruled out that Nancy may have wandered off, saying that mentally she is "sharp as a tack" but has physical mobility limitations, where she "couldn't walk 50 yards" on her own.
Nanos described Nancy's home as a "crime scene," and that blood was found inside the residence.
More than three days after she was taken, there were noticeable blood splatters still visible on the clay tiles of Nancy's front porch near her door.
Nanos attempted to appeal to whoever may have taken the Today co-host's mom, begging, "Just call us. Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there is no questions asked here."
Savannah pleaded, "Bring her home" in a social media post while asking fans to "please pray" for "our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy."
NBC is taking precautions to protect other Today show talent amid Savannah's mom's disappearance.
"Things are tense at the studio, and that as a result, NBC has stepped up security for on-air talent," a source revealed. "NBC has partnered with the NYPD to make sure their staff remains safe, out of an abundance of caution."
The heightened security came as Jenna & Sheinelle co-host Sheinelle Jones confessed on the air, "Behind the scenes… we’re all rattled. We’re all shaken," over the alleged kidnapping of Savannah's elderly mom.