NBC on High Alert: 'Today' Show Bosses Tighten Security For Talent After Host Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's Horrifying 'Abduction'
Feb. 4 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
NBC is taking no chances with their Today show talent, tightening security following the abduction of co-host Savannah Guthrie's mom in Arizona, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The network took the steps out of an "abundance of caution" to beef up police and security presence at 30 Rock after Guthrie's 84-year-old mom, Nancy, was taken against her will from her Tucson home and remains missing four days later.
'Things Are Tense' After Nancy Guthrie's Abduction
"Things are tense at the studio, and that as a result, NBC has stepped up security for on-air talent," an insider told The U.S. Sun.
The source added, "NBC has partnered with the NYPD to make sure their staff remains safe, out of an abundance of caution."
Nancy was last seen on January 30 after her daughter, Annie, dropped her off at her Tucson home following dinner and a game of mahjong. She was discovered missing after failing to attend her usual church services the following morning.
The blood-soaked front porch was still visible on Tuesday, February 3, after police finished processing the "crime scene" at the house, as Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed, "She did not walk away. We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."
'We're All Shaken'
Savannah's co-hosts on Today have spoken out about how much the terrifying case of Nancy's disappearance has left them "rattled."
"The search for her mom, Nancy, continues. She is a woman who is loved deeply by everyone here at Today," Jenna Bush Hager shared when opening Jenna & Sheinelle on Tuesday.
"I’ll just tell you guys behind the scenes…we’re all rattled,” co-host Sheinelle Jones cautioned.
“We’re all shaken. We all recognize that we have a job to do. But as you guys know, we’re family around here, and it’s not just something that we say. We’ve all been a little rattled," she continued.
Jones said she had "trouble sleeping," while noting how "we're worried" about their colleague and her missing mom.
Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Timeline
Authorities have seemed completely baffled by who would want to drag Nancy from her bed in the middle of the night.
Nanos warned on Monday, February 2, that she takes daily medication and that if she went without it for longer than 24 hours, the results could prove fatal.
While ruling out that Nancy wandered off, noting she is "of great sound mind" and "sharp as a tack," Nanos said she has mobility issues and "couldn't walk 50 yards" on her own.
The former University of Arizona public relations employee also suffers from high blood pressure and cardiac issues.
She uses a pacemaker, which, troublingly, stopped syncing with her Apple Watch at 2:22 a.m. on Sunday, suggesting the time frame during which she may have been separated from the device by distance.
'Bring Her Home'
NBC announced that Savannah wouldn't be co-hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies telecast from Italy on Friday, February 6, so she could remain "with her family during this difficult time."
The longtime Today co-host has only shared one message via social media since her mom's abduction, pleading for fans to "please pray" for her family and that "We need you."
"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant." Savannah wrote, begging in pain, "Bring her home."