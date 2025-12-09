Your tip
The Today Show

Morning Show Shakeup: Sheinelle Jones Announced as Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Replacement Nearly One Year After Jenna Bush Hager's Co-Host Departed

Sheinelle Jones has been tapped as Hoda Kotb's replace on the 'Today' show's fourth hour.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Sheinelle Jones has been tapped as Hoda Kotb's replacement on the Today show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jones, 47, is being promoted from the third to the fourth hour on the NBC News morning show, nearly a year after Kotb's exit in January.

In Kotb's absence, Jenna Bush Hager has seen a revolving door of guest co-hosts, but all that changed on Tuesday, December 9, when she announced the exciting news.

Bush Hager's Emotional Co-host Announcement

Jones will join Bush Hager as the new cohost of the 'Today' show's fourth hour.

Bush Hager, 44, was emotional as she thanked viewers while reflecting on hosting the Today show's fourth hour in Kotb's absence, who spent nearly 18 years at the network.

"We have got a very special show today. Over the last year, you guys, I have had the privilege of co-hosting this show with 60 incredible friends, who've all opened up to me, who inspired me, I've laughed, I've cried, I've made some incredible friends and I've learned so much about myself," Bush Hager began. "And you the audience have been with me for the entire time, so thank you so much."

Bush Hager praised Jones as an 'extraordinary broadcaster.'

"Today I'm so thrilled to announce that I've found my forever friend and we're gonna start a brand new journey in January," Bush Hager continued. "I couldn't be more excited to share this person with you all."

"You all know her; she's an extraordinary broadcaster," Bush Hager said as she officially announced Jones as her new co-host. "But more importantly, she exemplifies exactly what this show is all about."

Video footage rolled of Jones and Bush Hager's friendship and segments they've worked on together from over the years.

"I don’t know whether to laugh or cry or scream or do what!" Jones said at the top of the video.

Jones told Bush Hager, 'we were always the fill-ins for Kathie Lee and Hoda.'

The newest Today fourth hour co-host went on to recall her childhood dreams of being a broadcaster before noting, "to have show like this, it’s beyond my wildest dreams."

After Bush Hager mentioned how long they've worked together on the show, Jones added, "We were always the fill-ins for Kathie Lee and Hoda."

"I'm so excited about this new iteration of this show because it has been, first started by Kathie Lee and Hoda, a show about friendship, a show about the goodness that you can find in the world if you surround yourself with people who see you and who love you," Bush Hager said. "So now to get to sit next to Sheinelle, I've known her for a decade, but to get to fall even more in love with her."

Jones' first day with the Today show's fourth hour is January 12.

As for Jones, she confessed she feels there's a "higher purpose" in being tapped for the role.

"I feel like it's divine, but I actually feel a responsibility in it where we can bring joy, we can bring hope, we can bring comfort," Jones explained. "So just as healing as it is for me and fun, I hope we can bring that for people at home."

Jones has been at the Today show since 2014 and began co-hosting the third hour of the program in 2019.

