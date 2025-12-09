Morning Show Shakeup: Sheinelle Jones Announced as Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Replacement Nearly One Year After Jenna Bush Hager's Co-Host Departed

Sheinelle Jones has been tapped as Hoda Kotb's replacement on the Today show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jones, 47, is being promoted from the third to the fourth hour on the NBC News morning show, nearly a year after Kotb's exit in January.

In Kotb's absence, Jenna Bush Hager has seen a revolving door of guest co-hosts, but all that changed on Tuesday, December 9, when she announced the exciting news.