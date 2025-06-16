EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals How She Finds Her 'Joy' After Hoda Kotb's Painful Exit From 'Today' Show

Change Your 'Self-Talk'

"We're never going to hear anybody's voice as loudly as our own, and we've all had moments when we say cruel things to ourselves about the way we look. We need to change the way we speak to ourselves. If you find yourself talking negatively, just say, 'That's not true.' It's also important to focus more on how we feel than how we look. Saying kind things to ourselves truly changes how we feel."

Vacuum Away Worries

"My biggest stress buster is so bizarre – I love to vacuum. I inherited that from my mother. My husband's like, 'You do not need to vacuum. There's barely a crumb.' And I'm like, 'This is my joy.' It totally relaxes me. I've also learned so much from Hoda Kotb, who always chooses joy, optimism and kindness, even when things are hard."

Pause For Fun

"My family and I love the simple joy of being outside in the summer. I enjoy taking the kids to the park or painting outside with them. Summertime is about pausing the busyness, being together and enjoying nature. During 'me' time, I especially like recharging by reading books or walking outside and listening to music – I could do that for hours."