Jenna Bush Hager
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals How She Finds Her 'Joy' After Hoda Kotb's Painful Exit From 'Today' Show

jenna bush hager finds joy after hoda kotb painful today show exit
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager has told how she finds joy after Hoda Kotb's painful departure from 'Today.' show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Morning TV star Jenna Bush Hager is super-busy these days as a wife, mother of three, host of the fourth hour of Today, podcaster, book club creator and bestselling children's book author, but she always finds time for joy – and the surprising chore that helps her find it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Here in her own words are how she balances her life ... and how you can do the same.

Battle For Happiness

jenna bush hager finds joy after hoda kotb painful today show exit
Source: MEGA

Kotb has inspired Hager to choose joy even when life's messy.

Change Your 'Self-Talk'

"We're never going to hear anybody's voice as loudly as our own, and we've all had moments when we say cruel things to ourselves about the way we look. We need to change the way we speak to ourselves. If you find yourself talking negatively, just say, 'That's not true.' It's also important to focus more on how we feel than how we look. Saying kind things to ourselves truly changes how we feel."

Vacuum Away Worries

"My biggest stress buster is so bizarre – I love to vacuum. I inherited that from my mother. My husband's like, 'You do not need to vacuum. There's barely a crumb.' And I'm like, 'This is my joy.' It totally relaxes me. I've also learned so much from Hoda Kotb, who always chooses joy, optimism and kindness, even when things are hard."

Pause For Fun

"My family and I love the simple joy of being outside in the summer. I enjoy taking the kids to the park or painting outside with them. Summertime is about pausing the busyness, being together and enjoying nature. During 'me' time, I especially like recharging by reading books or walking outside and listening to music – I could do that for hours."

Family Strength

jenna bush hager finds joy after hoda kotb painful today show exit
Source: MEGA

Hager finds strength in family while juggling motherhood and career.

Faith And Family

"I get my strength from my faith and my family, knowing that at the end of every day, no matter what, I still get to be a mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend makes me so grateful."

Fits Her To A 'Tea'

"Every day, I make a 'tea' with hot water, lemon, honey and ginger. I drink this in the morning – even in the summer because it's freezing in the AC – and I find it's the easiest way to drink a lot of water before I even start my day. I'm also really into putting a sprinkle of salt or an electrolyte packet into my water. I'm obsessed. It makes me feel more hydrated and energetic instantly."

