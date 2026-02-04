FBI Joins Desperate Search for NBC Star Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Nancy Days After Terrifying 'Kidnapping'

Nanos' optimism comes after a former NYPD hostage negotiator suggested that more than one person could be involved in Nancy's alleged abduction.

Wallace Zeins told CNN, "I believe the possibility of more than one person. She's 150 pounds, 5 foot 5, waking up in the middle of the night, not in the best of health – can't walk or run – so I would think there's more than one person involved in this particular crime."

Zeins noted the ransom note demanding millions in cryptocurrency could provide critical clues.

"What does that tell you? It tells you that it's some type of group that knows what bitcoin is all about and social media, and they know the system," he explained.

He also emphasized that whether the note was handwritten or typed could be crucial, adding, "If it was on a computer, then that helps also because the FBI is so good at what they do when it comes down to electronic surveillance and electronic stuff of that nature, then they will be able to further that investigation."