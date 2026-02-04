FBI Joins Desperate Search for NBC Star Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Nancy Days After Terrifying 'Kidnapping'
The desperate search for Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has taken a dramatic turn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The FBI has now joined the investigation into the 84-year-old's alarming disappearance, which also involves around 100 detectives from the local sheriff's office.
President Trump's Support
President Donald Trump reportedly contacted Savannah following an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, assuring the family that every available resource would be deployed, Radar exclusively confirmed with the White House.
Trump also said he would commit to sending additional federal agents to assist in the search.
According to reports, Savannah expressed gratitude for the support and said her family continues to pray as authorities work tirelessly to find Nancy.
'We Want To Save Her'
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke on Today, Wednesday, offering a rare note of hope amid the terrifying case.
"We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here, she's present, she's alive, and we want to save her," he said.
Possibly More Than One Person Involved in Nancy's Alleged Abduction
Nanos' optimism comes after a former NYPD hostage negotiator suggested that more than one person could be involved in Nancy's alleged abduction.
Wallace Zeins told CNN, "I believe the possibility of more than one person. She's 150 pounds, 5 foot 5, waking up in the middle of the night, not in the best of health – can't walk or run – so I would think there's more than one person involved in this particular crime."
Zeins noted the ransom note demanding millions in cryptocurrency could provide critical clues.
"What does that tell you? It tells you that it's some type of group that knows what bitcoin is all about and social media, and they know the system," he explained.
He also emphasized that whether the note was handwritten or typed could be crucial, adding, "If it was on a computer, then that helps also because the FBI is so good at what they do when it comes down to electronic surveillance and electronic stuff of that nature, then they will be able to further that investigation."
The Desperate Search
Nancy, who requires critical medication every 24 hours, was reported missing on February 1 after failing to attend a scheduled church service.
Authorities fear she was abducted, though "at this point, there is no credible information indicating this was a targeted incident," they told KSAZ.
Investigators discovered blood spatters outside her Catalina Hills home, a missing Ring doorbell camera, and her Apple Watch inside, while her pacemaker reportedly stopped syncing around 2 a.m. on February 1.