EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump Calls Savannah Guthrie to Offer Support as the 'Today' Anchor's Mom Remains Missing After Being 'Abducted' From Home

Sadly, there was no break in the case as of the day that Trump called Savannah, but authorities are operating on the belief that Nancy is still alive.

"We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here, she's present, she's alive, and we want to save her," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed on Wednesday, while deputies were seen in videos searching an area behind Nancy's house.

"At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case," a statement from the PSCO read after it was reported earlier in the morning that Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, was under investigation as a person of interest.

While Ciono, who has been married to Nancy's daughter, Annie, since 2006, was the last person to see her after dropping her off at home around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday following a family dinner, Nanos said he made sure his mother-in-law made it safely inside before leaving.

"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," the department said about the current state of the investigation.