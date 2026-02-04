EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Trump Calls Savannah Guthrie to Offer Support as the 'Today' Anchor's Mom Remains Missing After Being 'Abducted' From Home
Feb. 4 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump made good on his promise to call Savannah Guthrie over the "terrible situation" involving her abducted 84-year-old mother, Nancy, RadarOnline can reveal.
"President Trump called and spoke with Savannah Guthrie today," a White House spokesperson told us on Wednesday, February 4, as the desperate search for missing Nancy entered its fourth day.
Trump Offered 'Words of Support'
NBC News interviewed Trump, 79, and shared that after the sit-down and off-camera, the president offered "words of support for her and her family as they search for their mother."
The Commander-in-Chief shared the previous day, "I think it's terrible" about how Nancy seemingly vanished into thin air after being dropped off by a relative at her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31.
"I'm going to call [Savannah] later on. I think it's a terrible thing. ...Very unusual situation, but we're going to find out," Trump promised while committing to sending in more federal agents to help with the case. Agents from the FBI's Tucson field office are already involved in the investigation.
"I always got along very good with Savannah," Trump said of the Today show co-host, even though they briefly sparred when she moderated a town hall during the 2020 presidential election.
'We Want to Save Her'
Sadly, there was no break in the case as of the day that Trump called Savannah, but authorities are operating on the belief that Nancy is still alive.
"We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here, she's present, she's alive, and we want to save her," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed on Wednesday, while deputies were seen in videos searching an area behind Nancy's house.
"At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case," a statement from the PSCO read after it was reported earlier in the morning that Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, was under investigation as a person of interest.
While Ciono, who has been married to Nancy's daughter, Annie, since 2006, was the last person to see her after dropping her off at home around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday following a family dinner, Nanos said he made sure his mother-in-law made it safely inside before leaving.
"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," the department said about the current state of the investigation.
Disturbing Evidence of Apparent Foul Play
Nancy was abducted from her home sometime after Cioni dropped her off, and the following morning, she failed to attend her weekly Sunday church service.
By noon, police began investigating after "something at the home that didn’t sit well," according to Nanos, who said Nancy was taken "against her will."
It was later revealed that blood was found inside the home, and dried blood splatters were still visible on Nancy's front porch tile on Tuesday, February 3, after authorities finished processing the "crime scene" at the house.
'Please Pray'
Savannah has not been seen publicly since her mother's disappearance and will be staying in Tucson amid the ongoing family crisis. She had been off the air from Today on medical leave since late December to undergo and recover from vocal cord surgery.
NBC confirmed that Savannah would not travel to Italy to co-host the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, February 6, as she "focuses on being with her family during this difficult time."
The network's morning show personality shared only one social media post since her heartbreaking situation began.
Savannah asked friends and followers to "Please pray" for "our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy," on Monday, February 2, in an Instagram post.