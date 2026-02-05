Savannah Guthrie's Agony — The Horrifying Reason Her Mom Nancy's 'Kidnapper May Never Be Found' Revealed as the Desperate Search Continues

Del Cueto spoke to a media outlet to explain that the area around Nancy's home is relatively remote, with there being a lot of desert vegetation between homes and the road.

Due to the landscape, he noted even modern surveillance technology can be unreliable, and cameras from neighbors would be relatively useless, as their views of people or vehicles moving in or out would be blocked by foliage.

Although he acknowledged Nancy's connection to Savannah may have been known locally, he explained the geography of their location, with Southern Arizona being on the edge of the U.S.-Mexico border, may be a factor.

"We're on the southern border. You're dealing with international crime all the time, and there are just too many variables to rule anything out," he stated.

"If somebody gets spooked, they can make it into Mexico in under an hour and a half – that's why authorities may not be sharing everything they know."