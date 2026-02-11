Nancy Guthrie Breakthrough: Person Detained For Questioning in Missing Mom Case After SWAT Armored Vehicles Rushed to Scene

ABC News reported authorities are preparing to search a location associated with the person they detained. A source told TMZ that it is not a member of the Guthrie family.

The flurry of quickly developing activity comes 10 days after Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of the city.

It's unclear if the person taken in for questioning was the man seen in a video released by the FBI hours earlier, who was seen disabling the Nest doorbell camera at Nancy's home in the early hours of February 1.

The ailing grandmother was abducted a short time later.