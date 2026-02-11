Nancy Guthrie Breakthrough: Person Detained For Questioning in Missing Mom Case After SWAT Armored Vehicles Rushed to Scene
Feb. 10 2026, Published 9:52 p.m. ET
Authorities detained a man for questioning related to the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The individual was detained in the South Tucson, Arizona, area late on Tuesday, February 10, after a SWAT team and bomb squad were seen rolling out of their headquarters with great urgency.
After the man was taken in for questioning, a search warrant was executed at a location in Rio Rico, Arizona.
Man Detained Is Not a Member of the Guthrie Family
ABC News reported authorities are preparing to search a location associated with the person they detained. A source told TMZ that it is not a member of the Guthrie family.
The flurry of quickly developing activity comes 10 days after Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of the city.
It's unclear if the person taken in for questioning was the man seen in a video released by the FBI hours earlier, who was seen disabling the Nest doorbell camera at Nancy's home in the early hours of February 1.
The ailing grandmother was abducted a short time later.
Newly Recovered Video Showed Possible Kidnapping Suspect
The FBI released the newly recovered video in hopes that someone might recognize the man's clothing, his build, or the way he moved as he approached her door.
The nightmare video showed the possible suspect with a gun holster in his waistband, while wearing heavy gloves and a ski mask that only had holes for his eyes and mouth. He carried a backpack that appeared to be full, even when zipped.
Savannah also shared it via her Instagram page, pleading, "Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home."
Even the White House posted the video and photo. "The President encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of this suspect to please call the FBI, who continue to assist state and local authorities," the X post noted about Donald Trump, who has been closely monitoring the case.
'We Will Pay'
Just before law enforcement detained someone for questioning in Nancy's disappearance, the Bitcoin account mentioned in an unverified ransom letter had its first activity.
Tucson ABC affiliate 9 News, which received a copy of the letter 48 hours after Nancy was taken, reported that $300 in Bitcoin was in the account shortly after 5 p.m. MST.
The alleged ransom letter reportedly asked for "millions" in Bitcoin.
A 5 p.m. deadline on February 5 came and went, as the captor failed to make contact with the Guthrie family.
Two days later, Savannah shared a video telling the kidnappers, "We received your message," and "we will pay."
A second deadline of 5 p.m. on Monday came and went without anything being added to the verified Bitcoin account.
Man Detained Not Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law
The mystery of what happened to Nancy began on February 1, when she was "taken against her will" from her home in the early morning hours, according to authorities, who quickly determined that they had a "crime scene" on their hands.
Since then, there have been no new developments regarding Nancy's whereabouts or whether she is still alive.
Journalist Ashley Banfield reported on February 4 that an "impeccable" law enforcement source told her that Savannah's brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, "may be the prime suspect" in the disappearance since he was one of the last people to see her. Nancy had dinner with her daughter, Annie, and her husband, Cioni, the night before she vanished.
While Banfield continued to double down on the claim, authorities said they had no suspects in the case.