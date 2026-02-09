Megyn Kelly Stands By Ashleigh Banfield's Shocking Allegations About Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Possibly Being 'a Prime Suspect' In 'Abducted' Mom Nancy's Case
Feb. 9 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has confessed she believes authorities are "taking a very serious look" at Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law in the disappearance of the TODAY co-host's missing 84-year-old mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The statement comes after journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported on February 4 that Tommaso Cioni "may be the prime suspect," according to an "impeccable" law enforcement source of hers. Banfield repeated the claims on Kelly's Sirius XM show later that day.
Savannah Guthrie 'Doesn't Want It Looking' Like a Family Member Is a Suspect
Kelly, 55, noted the way in which TODAY has been reporting on the search of the Tucson, Arizona, home Cioni shares with Savannah's sister, Annie.
"It's interesting to watch NBC in the mornings on the Today show to see what they're reporting on this case, because there's no question in my mind, it will have been blessed by Savannah. There's zero doubt that they are asking her, 'Are you comfortable with this?' They would not want to upset her or get out ahead of their skis or go someplace where she didn't want it," the former Fox News host pointed out on her Monday, February 9, SiriusXM show.
Kelly observed how TODAY reported on the search of Annie's home after Banfield, 58, claimed that herand Cioni's car had been "towed, impounded, and taken into evidence."
"And they were the ones who broke the news that the search of Annie's home was consensual, as opposed to, via a search warrant. So, to me, I'm deducing, though I can't confirm it, as an independent fact, that she doesn't want it looking like her sister or anybody living in that home, like the brother-in-law, are in any way in trouble," Kelly surmised about how Savannah wouldn't want her brother-in-law named as a suspect.
'I Do Believe' Ashleigh Banfield's 'Prime Suspect' Claims
"But that does not jive with Ashleigh Banfield's reporting about them considering Annie's husband, Tomas, and that he…may be a prime suspect in this case," Kelly told her guest, NewsNation reporter Brian Entin.
"We're still investigating that too, Brian, and whether the brother is coming under brother-in-law is coming under the scrutiny of law enforcement," she continued.
"And all I can tell you is that I have reason to believe Ashley Banfield was on to something. I don't know that he did this, but I do believe her reporting that they are taking a very serious look at him."
Kelly pointed out that Cioni has "been out of the picture" since Nancy Guthrie's abduction.
"He has not been in any of the videos," she noted about the ones released online by Savannah, Annie, and their brother Camron, although none of the siblings' spouses have appeared in them.
Family In Hiding
Kelly asked Entin, who has been on the scene at Nancy's house reporting on the abduction, if Cioni had been seen in public since the ailing grandmother disappeared.
Entin said that he and Annie were last seen on February 3, driving away from her mom's home.
He went on to cite how their car's movements during the time of Nancy's disappearance could be under investigation as authorities "retrieved the surveillance video from the gas station and that they were looking for someone. That gas station is a Circle K, and it's right around the corner from Annie's house."
Sheriff Makes Conflicting Claims About Tommaso Cioni
After Banfield's initial report, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told The New York Times Cioni was the last person to see Nancy before her disappearance.
He claimed that it was Cioni who drove his mother-in-law home after a family dinner at his house on January 31, and that he made sure that Nancy was safely inside before leaving. She was taken from her shortly after 2. a.m the next morning.
Nanos later walked back the statement, claiming a "relative" dropped Nancy off at home, not willing to reveal whether it was Annie or her husband.
He went on to say in a news conference that there are no prime suspects or persons of interest in Nancy's abduction.
Savannah put out a heartbreaking video on Monday pleading for the public's assistance in finding her mom.
"Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don't know where, and we need your help," she begged, adding, "We are at an hour of desperation" in the "nightmare" she and her family have been living through for the past eight days."