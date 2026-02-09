Megyn Kelly Stands By Ashleigh Banfield's Shocking Allegations About Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Possibly Being 'a Prime Suspect' In 'Abducted' Mom Nancy's Case

Kelly, 55, noted the way in which TODAY has been reporting on the search of the Tucson, Arizona, home Cioni shares with Savannah's sister, Annie.

"It's interesting to watch NBC in the mornings on the Today show to see what they're reporting on this case, because there's no question in my mind, it will have been blessed by Savannah. There's zero doubt that they are asking her, 'Are you comfortable with this?' They would not want to upset her or get out ahead of their skis or go someplace where she didn't want it," the former Fox News host pointed out on her Monday, February 9, SiriusXM show.

Kelly observed how TODAY reported on the search of Annie's home after Banfield, 58, claimed that herand Cioni's car had been "towed, impounded, and taken into evidence."

"And they were the ones who broke the news that the search of Annie's home was consensual, as opposed to, via a search warrant. So, to me, I'm deducing, though I can't confirm it, as an independent fact, that she doesn't want it looking like her sister or anybody living in that home, like the brother-in-law, are in any way in trouble," Kelly surmised about how Savannah wouldn't want her brother-in-law named as a suspect.