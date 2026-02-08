'We Will Pay': Heartbroken Savannah Guthrie Releases New Video Begging Mom Nancy's 'Kidnapper' to Release Her One Week After 'Abduction'
Feb. 7 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie has revealed she and her family have finally been contacted by her mother's kidnapper six days after her abduction, saying, "We received your message, and we understand," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The TODAY host told the alleged captors in a new Instagram video on Saturday, February 7: "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace."
The Heartbreaking Video
Savannah indicated the kidnapper provided proof that her mother, Nancy, is still alive, which she pleaded for in a Wednesday video.
"This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," she said about a likely ransom demand for her mother's safe return.
Nancy, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 1. Authorities previously said they had no suspects or persons of interest in her mysterious disappearance.
Measured, Steady Demeanor
In Savannah's previous video, where she tearfully pleaded to be contacted by whoever took her mom, the NBC personality wept nearly the entire time, while she and her sister, Annie, read off pre-prepared statements they held in their hands.
However, this time around, the Arizona native spoke in a stronger, more measured tone, seemingly reassured that her ailing mother was still alive.
Savannah delivered her brief message while holding hands with Annie and her brother, Camron, only occasionally looking down at the floor twice.
The FBI has become deeply involved in the case, and reportedly has been helping the family with the video messages to Nancy's kidnappers.
Previous Ransom Deadline Came and Went Without Kidnapper Contact
A previous message that claimed to be from the kidnappers, which was curiously sent to TMZ and a local Tucson TV news station almost two days after the abduction, originally set a ransom demand of "millions" in Bitcoin cryptocurrency, with a deadline of 5 pm MST on Thursday.
That deadline came and went without the captors contacting the Guthrie family, as an upset Camron took to Instagram and shared, "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly."
"We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom," he begged.
A second alleged deadline was set for Monday, February 9, with "consequences" if not met.
Savannah confirmed in her new video that her family had finally been in touch with the captors, although it is unclear whether it is the same person or persons who sent the previous ransom letter. The note claimed Nancy was still alive while "safe and scared."
Abduction Timeline
Nancy was last seen when she was dropped off at home around 9:45 p.m. last Saturday after having dinner with Annie and her husband, Tomasso Cioni's home.
The Nest cameras at her house detected someone inside shortly after 2 a.m the next morning, though no video was recorded because Nancy didn't have a paid subscription. The front doorbell camera had been disconnected 13 minutes earlier.
The front door camera was removed, and the other cameras were smashed, indicating the kidnappers were familiar with the property and where they were placed.
Nancy's pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch around 2:28 a.m., suggesting she had been taken out of range of the device.
Splatters of the grandmother's blood were still visible on the home's front porch near the door three days after the horrifying abduction.