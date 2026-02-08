'We Will Pay': Heartbroken Savannah Guthrie Releases New Video Begging Mom Nancy's 'Kidnapper' to Release Her One Week After 'Abduction'

A previous message that claimed to be from the kidnappers, which was curiously sent to TMZ and a local Tucson TV news station almost two days after the abduction, originally set a ransom demand of "millions" in Bitcoin cryptocurrency, with a deadline of 5 pm MST on Thursday.

That deadline came and went without the captors contacting the Guthrie family, as an upset Camron took to Instagram and shared, "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly."

"We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom," he begged.

A second alleged deadline was set for Monday, February 9, with "consequences" if not met.

Savannah confirmed in her new video that her family had finally been in touch with the captors, although it is unclear whether it is the same person or persons who sent the previous ransom letter. The note claimed Nancy was still alive while "safe and scared."