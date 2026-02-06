Savannah Guthrie's Family 'Exploring Taking Legal Action' Against TV Host Ashleigh Banfield for Claiming Missing Nancy's Son-in-Law is a 'Prime Suspect' in Case

Banfield alleged on Drop Dead Serious that investigators had taken a car belonging to Savannah's sister, Annie, and that it had a connection to a man named Tommaso Cioni.

She went on to state Cioni, who is married to Annie, was being treated as a suspect in Nancy's abduction. She did note, however, that these were "musings and not evidence."

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, sources said this caused Savannah's family to start exploring legal action against Banfield.

"You can't float accusations like that and hide behind disclaimers," an insider shared. "This dragged innocent people into a nightmare."