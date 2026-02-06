Nancy Guthrie 'Safe but Scared': Ransom Note by Captives Declares 'Deadline' and Cuts Off Negotiations Amid Hints 'Today' Host's Mom is Close to Tucson

The note, sent to TMZ and local TV stations, left no way for her family — including her Today host daughter Savannah Guthrie — to contact the kidnappers.

However, according to TMZ’s Harvey Levin, there are hints they may be operating from the Tucson area, where Nancy is based.

He said: "I will say the letter begins by saying she is safe but scared, and they go on to say she knows exactly what the demand is.

"They are, through us, telling the family exactly what they are demanding, and they are saying that Nancy is aware of it.