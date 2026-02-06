Your tip
Nancy Guthrie 'Safe but Scared': Ransom Note by Captives Declares 'Deadline' and Cuts Off Negotiations Amid Hints 'Today' Host's Mom is Close to Tucson

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: Facebook

Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy is 'safe but scared' according to alleged ransom note sent by kidnappers as search for the missing 84-year-old goes on.

Feb. 6 2026, Published 7:44 a.m. ET

A ransom note related to the search for Nancy Guthrie claims the 84-year-old is “safe but scared”, but captives are not willing to negotiate a deal for her return.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the note included a Bitcoin address to send millions in cryptocurrency for the mother-of-three's release, as the first payment deadline passed.

Family Plead For Nancy's Safe Return

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and siblings
Source: @savannahgutrhie/Instagram

'Today' host Savannah pleaded for her mom's kidnappers to reach out to her family.

The note, sent to TMZ and local TV stations, left no way for her family — including her Today host daughter Savannah Guthrie — to contact the kidnappers.

However, according to TMZ’s Harvey Levin, there are hints they may be operating from the Tucson area, where Nancy is based.

He said: "I will say the letter begins by saying she is safe but scared, and they go on to say she knows exactly what the demand is.

"They are, through us, telling the family exactly what they are demanding, and they are saying that Nancy is aware of it.

FBI Are Desperately Trying To Discover Where Note Was Sent From

Heith Janki, the FBI Special Agent in charge of the search for Nancy Guthrie
Source: pima county sheriff

The FBI, including Special Agent Heith Janki in charge of the search for Nancy, are getting 'desperate' because they can't trace origin of email.

"They are also saying that this will be their only communication and that they are done communicating and negotiating — here's the deal, and that’s it."

He continued: "As the clock ticks, that’s one of the reasons the FBI and other authorities have gotten desperate here, because as far as we can tell, it’s impossible to trace the origin of this email.

"I will say there are real reasons, based on what’s written there, that I believe this person is within the radius of the Tucson area."

Nancy was mysteriously taken from her $1million home in Tucson, Arizona early Sunday, and the alleged ransom note offered specific details about an Apple Watch placed inside her house and a broken flood light, Levin said.

Hints Kidnappers May Be In Tucson

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy's whereabouts is unclear but there are there are hints kidnappers are in Tucson.

"This is not a letter that was thrown together in a couple of minutes," the TMZ producer added. "It's a very specific, well-organized, layered letter that really lays things out.

"This is not AI. It's not a crazy person who's writing this," Levin continued, citing the "very, very structured" and "very detailed" format of the note.

FBI officials have said that they have not verified that the ransom is legitimate, but insisted it is being taken "very seriously" as an investigative lead.

Today host Savannah’s brother has desperately pleaded with their mother's captors to "reach out" after the first ransom deadline passed.

Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram

Nancy's son Camron appealed for his mom's release.

Camron Guthrie spoke solemnly in the short video posted to the news anchor's Instagram page on Thursday, as the search for Nancy stretched into a fifth day.

"Whoever is out there holding our mother — we want to hear from you," Camron began, noting: "We haven't heard anything directly."

"We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward," he continued.

"But first, we have to know that you have our mom," Camron said, reiterating the family's call on Wednesday night for proof of life.

"We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact."

