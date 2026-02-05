EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Plea to Kidnappers 'Humanized' Her Missing Mother Nancy — As The Ransom Note Deadlines Sparks Panic

Late Wednesday night, Savannah, her sister, Annie, and brother, Camron, shared an emotional video plea to their missing mother and her kidnappers.

"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too," she said, begging the kidnappers, "bring her home."

The journalist knew what she was doing, and what she was saying, as Derek Gaunt, former hostage negotiator and co-author of the book Fight Less, Win More, told Radar.

"She likely didn’t do that in a vacuum," he said. "The authorities knew…Dare I say crafted the message? It was classic and very well done."