EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie 'Consulting With Internet Crimes Against Children Division' As Ransom Notes 'Flood In Demanding Millions of Dollars in Bitcoin' for Return of Her Missing Mom

She was last seen the prior evening, around 9.45pm, on Saturday, January 31, Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

On Monday, authorities confirmed investigators believed Nancy was snatched from her house and declared the case was being considered as a "possible kidnapping or abduction."

The F.B.I. has been assisting in the investigation, and a former expert with the agency has now said she believes it is obvious specialists from the Internet Crimes Against Children division are helping work on the case.

Tracy Schandler Walder, 48, a former C.I.A. officer and F.B.I. Special Agent, said: "ICAC is involved, and that is their Internet Crimes Against Children division. And I understand that Nancy Guthrie is not a child, but one of the things that they do specialize in is Internet-based exploitation."