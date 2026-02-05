Your tip
savannah guthrie
EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie 'Consulting With Internet Crimes Against Children Division' As Ransom Notes 'Flood In Demanding Millions of Dollars in Bitcoin' for Return of Her Missing Mom

Savannah Guthrie has been faced with a flood of bitcoin ransom notes as the hunt for her mom intensifies.
Savannah Guthrie has been faced with a flood of bitcoin ransom notes as the hunt for her mom intensifies.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Shattered Savannah Guthrie and her family are said to be working with a task force specializing in web crimes against kids as the hunt for their mom Nancy continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nancy Guthrie's loved ones reported the 84-year-old missing on Sunday, February 1, from her home in the Catalina Foothills community just north of Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Specialists Join Guthrie Abduction Probe

Photo of Tracy Schandler Walder
Tracy Schandler Walder said ICAC specialists helped investigate the case.

She was last seen the prior evening, around 9.45pm, on Saturday, January 31, Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

On Monday, authorities confirmed investigators believed Nancy was snatched from her house and declared the case was being considered as a "possible kidnapping or abduction."

The F.B.I. has been assisting in the investigation, and a former expert with the agency has now said she believes it is obvious specialists from the Internet Crimes Against Children division are helping work on the case.

Tracy Schandler Walder, 48, a former C.I.A. officer and F.B.I. Special Agent, said: "ICAC is involved, and that is their Internet Crimes Against Children division. And I understand that Nancy Guthrie is not a child, but one of the things that they do specialize in is Internet-based exploitation."

Bitcoin Ransom Demands Analyzed

Photo of bitcoin
Reporters received ransom notes demanding Bitcoin for Nancy’s return.

Walder added she believed the ICAC are involved as it is understood ransom notes have been sent demanding payment in Bitcoin in exchange for the return of Nancy.

She said: "I am assuming if those ransom notes were sent, they were probably sent from burner emails, VPNs were used, encrypted communications – but (the ICAC are) very good at (working on) that. And they're very good at working with these sort of online kidnapping cases or even some of the hoax cases."

Multiple news outlets have reported receiving ransom notes for Nancy.

However, cops are yet to confirm their authenticity.

News outlets have reported the ransom notes have demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for Nancy's safe return.

Evidence of Forced Entry and Blood Trail

Photo of Savannah and Anna Guthrie
Investigators discovered a trail of blood near the front door.

Video has revealed a trail of blood leading from the front door of Nancy's Arizona home. The house is also missing a doorbell camera.

Nancy's house is at the end of a gravel driveway, and her yard is covered in cactus, meaning the front of the home is obscured to people on the street.

Search teams have so far used drones and dogs to scour the desert terrain around the home while being supported by murder detectives.

Nancy lived alone, has limited mobility and needs access to medication, with authorities saying she would not have voluntarily left her house.

The alarm was raised by her loved ones after she didn't turn up at a Sunday church service.

Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Plea for Life

Photo of Savannah, Annie and Camron Guthrie
The family pleaded for proof that their mother was alive.

Today co-host Savannah and her distraught family have now appeared on video to plead with her kidnappers to give them definitive proof of life and declared they are "ready to talk."

It's understood the thugs who snatched their mom have sent ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin in exchange for the safe return of frail Nancy.

Savannah, 54, her sister Annie and brother Camron Guthrie also used their video plea to share loving messages to their mother, describing her as "a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light."

Annie Guthrie said, "The light is missing from our lives," as the multi-agency hunt for Nancy continues.

