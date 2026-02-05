EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Mom Snatching 'Botched' — F.B.I. Specialist Warns Abductors May Have Sent 'AI Generated' Proof-of-Life Videos of NBC Host's 84-Year-Old Mom in Desperate Bid to Extract Huge Ransom

Tracy Schandler Walder, 48, a former C.I.A. officer and F.B.I. special agent, has now said: "About the video that was just released from Savannah Guthrie – I want to talk about the video itself. So in the video, (Nancy's family are) asking for what we call proof of life.

"Essentially, what they're saying is that it sounds to me that they have been receiving images of Nancy Guthrie or videos of Nancy Guthrie, probably throughout the entirety of this ordeal. They just have not told us about it, but they can't confirm if those are AI-generated or not, which everyone knows so many things can be. So they are asking for real proof of life."

Walder added about the tone of the Guthrie in the clip: "In that video, they are also humanizing (Nancy.) Mark my words, this video was heavily scripted. They are reading off of scripts. That's good – they should be. The FBI has very specific things that they want them to say."