Eerie Resurfaced Video: Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Appeared on 'TODAY' Just Three Months Before 'Abduction' — Sparking Fears 'the Exposure Put Her in Danger'
Feb. 5 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
Fears are growing that Savannah Guthrie's TODAY show piece that was a love letter to her hometown of Tucson, Ariz., may have given away too much information about her now-missing mom, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The cheery 84-year-old was featured in the November 2025 "Homecoming" segment, in which she revealed what led her to put down roots and raise her family in Tucson. Nancy was taken "against her will" from her home there sometime overnight between January 31 and February 1 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
'My Mom Still Lives There'
"There's a lot of soul searching at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a target," a TODAY show source told the Daily Mail.
"People around here [NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all," the insider shared in light of Nancy's kidnapping.
Savannah introduced the segment to viewers by revealing the sleepy desert city is where her mom resided.
"I'm proud when I say I'm from Tucson, Arizona. I grew up there, went to college there. My mom still lives there," she told viewers.
"I want to go home to show you everything from the giants of the desert to the people who raised me," Savannah added as she kicked off the piece.
'My Favorite Part About Tucson Is Family'
After visiting a desert museum, her University of Arizona alma mater campus, and her former sorority house, Savannah told viewers, "But by far my favorite part about Tucson is family."
She met up with her mom and sister at El Charro, which she noted "is the oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant in America and the perfect place to catch up with mine, my mom Nancy, and sister Annie."
Savannah sat down to a meal with the two, where she asked her mother what had brought her there in the 1970s and why she had put down roots.
"The air, the quality of life. It's laid back and gentle. I like to watch the javelinas eat my plants," Nancy shared as Savannah beamed while looking at her mom.
"The best thing is coming home and seeing you guys," the NBC star told her mom and sister as they raised their margarita glasses for a toast.
While Nancy was prominently featured at the restaurant meet-up, Annie did not speak and was hardly on camera.
The Last Person to See Nancy Guthrie
While Nancy had appeared on TODAY numerous times over the years, Savannah's trip home to showcase where her beloved family still lived was incredibly personal.
The segment didn't show Nancy's house, where she was abducted from, but it made it clear she was a longtime resident of Tucson.
Annie, who was featured in the piece, was one of the last people to see their mother. They had dinner on January 31 and played mahjong before her husband, Tommaso Cioni, dropped Nancy off at her home and made sure she was safely inside. She was discovered missing the following day, and the desperate search for her whereabouts began.
Authorities had to clarify that they had "no suspects" or persons of interest after a report surfaced on Wednesday, February 4, that Cioni might be a "prime suspect" in Nancy's disappearance.
'Bring Her Home'
Savannah was joined by Annie and their brother, Camron, as the siblings put out a desperate plea to her mother's kidnappers on Wednesday.
"We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," she noted in the Instagram video while acknowledging they were aware of possible ransom notes.
"We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we're ready to listen. Please reach out to us," Savannah begged through tears.