Eerie Resurfaced Video: Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Appeared on 'TODAY' Just Three Months Before 'Abduction' — Sparking Fears 'the Exposure Put Her in Danger'

"There's a lot of soul searching at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a target," a TODAY show source told the Daily Mail.

"People around here [NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all," the insider shared in light of Nancy's kidnapping.

Savannah introduced the segment to viewers by revealing the sleepy desert city is where her mom resided.

"I'm proud when I say I'm from Tucson, Arizona. I grew up there, went to college there. My mom still lives there," she told viewers.

"I want to go home to show you everything from the giants of the desert to the people who raised me," Savannah added as she kicked off the piece.