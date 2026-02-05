EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Mom Abduction Crime Scene 'Ruined' — Radar Reveals Why Local Sheriff is Being Slammed by FBI Expert Over Investigation Methods

Nancy Guthrie , 84, was last seen at her Tucson residence at around 9.30 pm on Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Cops in the Savannah Guthrie mom-snatching case are being blasted by an FBI expert for not keeping the missing octogenarian's home sealed off as a crime scene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet it was "conducting follow-up" at the home, but offering no further details.

Police dogs were also brought in to sweep the home, but it's unclear why law enforcement returned to the home four days after Nancy's disappearance.

The house was released back to Nancy's family on Tuesday. But deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department were seen back at Nancy's home yesterday afternoon, putting up yellow crime scene tape.

But officials are understood to have released the home as a crime scene to the family in the wake of her disappearance, before returning to tape it off on Wednesday, February 4.

"Just we are trained to hold onto it as long as we need to. And if people have a problem with it, then that's on them. But they're having to go back and forth now and resecure that as a crime scene, which is going to be very difficult to do."

"But there's a couple of things. One thing I have an issue with (is Nancy's) house, the crime scene, was released far too soon. I feel that it was probably the Pima County Sheriff who released it. I can't imagine the FBI, and I'm not always defensive of them, would do that.

Tracy Schandler Walder , 48, a former C.I.A. officer and FBI special agent, has now said: "I've been very hesitant to really make any judgment in terms of what happened. I think it's kind of disrespectful to the family to do that so early on.

Savannah, her sister Annie, and brother Camron Guthrie also shared loving messages to their mom, hailing the frail octogenarian as "a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light."

In the teary, emotion-packed, near-four-minute video, posted to Instagram on Wednesday , the broadcaster sat with her two siblings and told Nancy's kidnappers they "need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her."

Walder slammed law enforcement as NBC Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, 54, and her family have appeared on video for the first time to issue an emotional plea for their mother Nancy's return.

"Some evidence could have been compromised. So I mean, to be honest, I typically don't throw law enforcement under the bus, but I'm very disappointed that that was released so quickly," she added.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Annie Guthrie said, "the light is missing from our lives," as the hunt for Nancy enters its fifth day.

Savannah added, "On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them, too. Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light.

"She's funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses. She loves fun and adventure. She is a devoted friend. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you'll see.

"Our mom is our heart and our home. She's 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer. We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media."

"She concluded: "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."