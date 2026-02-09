Savannah Guthrie Begs for Help in Emotional Update as Mom Nancy Remains Missing in Mysterious Case — 'Our Mom Is Still Out There'

Savannah asked for the public's help in finding her mom, noting that it didn't matter if they were nowhere near the Tucson, Arizona, home where Nancy was abducted in the early hours of February 1.

"So I'm coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything. If there's anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement," Savannah begged.

She heartbreakingly revealed, "We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help."

The video was the only new update on Savannah's missing mother's case as of Monday, as authorities said they wouldn't be giving any press conferences until they had something significant to announce.

An unverified ransom note demanding "millions" in Bitcoin gave an initial deadline of 5. p.m. on February 5, which came and went without any contact from the person who took Nancy. A second deadline was given of 5 p.m. today.