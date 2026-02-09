Your tip
Savannah Guthrie Begs for Help in Emotional Update as Mom Nancy Remains Missing in Mysterious Case — 'Our Mom Is Still Out There'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie is pleading for the safe return of her mother.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie has shared her first solo video since her mother Nancy's abduction eight days ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal, saying she and her family are "at an hour of desperation."

"I wanted to come on and share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare," the TODAY co-host told viewers in the selfie video posted on Monday, February 9. It came hours before a second deadline in an alleged ransom note threatening "consequences" to the grandmother.

"Thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister, brother, and I. And that our mom has felt....because somehow, some way, she's feeling these prayers and God is lifting her even in this moment, in this darkest place."

"We believe our mom is out there. We need your help," Savannah pleaded with followers.

"Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don't know where, and we need your help," the NBC personality explained while near tears.

'We Are at an Hour of Desperation'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie made it clear that no one has any idea where her kidnapped mother Nancy is.

Savannah asked for the public's help in finding her mom, noting that it didn't matter if they were nowhere near the Tucson, Arizona, home where Nancy was abducted in the early hours of February 1.

"So I'm coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything. If there's anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement," Savannah begged.

She heartbreakingly revealed, "We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help."

The video was the only new update on Savannah's missing mother's case as of Monday, as authorities said they wouldn't be giving any press conferences until they had something significant to announce.

An unverified ransom note demanding "millions" in Bitcoin gave an initial deadline of 5. p.m. on February 5, which came and went without any contact from the person who took Nancy. A second deadline was given of 5 p.m. today.

'We Will Pay'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and siblings
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings told her mother's captors that they would 'pay' in a previous video.

Savannah's plea to the public came two days after she told followers that her mother's captors had finally made contact.

"We received your message, and we understand," she began while holding hands with her brother, Camron, and sister, Annie, on February 7.

"We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace."

Savannah revealed that she and her family were willing to cough up an apparent ransom, adding, "This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

In the first video, the siblings put out on February 4 after their mom's kidnapping, Savannah told whoever took her ailing mom that they needed proof of life, as Nancy needs daily medication since she suffers from cardiac issues and uses a pacemaker.

"She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer," the broadcast journalist shared.

"We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we're ready to listen."

No Leads and No Suspects

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mom was abducted from her home in the early morning hours of February 1.

Nancy was last seen on January 31, after being dropped off at her home following dinner with Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.

She was taken from her home sometime after 2 a.m. the next morning. Her pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch around 2:28 a.m., suggesting she was already out of range.

Whoever took Nancy seemed to know the layout of her home, smashing surveillance cameras and taking the doorbell camera off the front door.

Unfortunately for investigators, no video was recorded of the suspect or suspects, as she didn't have a subscription for the service, but the presence of someone inside her house was detected around 2:12 a.m.

Authorities have continued to say they have no leads, no suspects, and no persons of interest in the case, despite the amount of manpower desperately looking for Nancy. A search of her home provided little evidence into who took her, as the blood found at the scene belonged to the elderly grandmother.

