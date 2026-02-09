Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Latest: The 'Reason' Authorities Searched Nancy's Septic Tank — And the Truth Behind the Mysterious Silver Briefcase Revealed

Three investigators were spotted on Sunday sticking a long pole into the tank at Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona, backyard, apparently looking for any clues that may have been flushed down the drain.

"A lot of people forget that having a septic tank means wastewater doesn't go into a city sewer, it goes into the tank," former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard told the Daily Mail. "So, somebody may have flushed something thinking that would get rid of it, but instead it would actually just be deposited in the septic tank.

"It is a possibility that [investigators] are now trying to make sure that there’s nothing in there that could indicate any kind of guilt."