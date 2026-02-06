EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie 'Ready to Engage' with Her 'Abducted' Mother Nancy's Captors — As Time Runs Out to Save the 84-Year-Old
Feb. 6 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
As the days drag on and deadlines pass, Savannah Guthrie could be getting closer to giving in to her mother's kidnapper's demands, RadarOnline.com can report.
The first deadline to transfer millions of dollars in Bitcoin has already come and gone, and a second crucial cutoff is approaching.
'Ready to Listen'
A new ransom note has been sent to local media outlets near Nancy's Tucson, Arizona home, and claims the 84-year-old is "safe but scared." However, her captors are unwilling to negotiate a deal for her return, and have offered no proof of her condition.
Savannah and her siblings have released multiple video messages pleading for their mother's return, and the Today show anchor has suggested they may be willing to pay up, telling the kidnappers directly: "We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."
Elizabeth Edwards, a specialist in Behavioral Communication and Linguistics, told Radar the accomplished journalist would know exactly what language and tone to use to reach whoever has her mom.
"By offering a willingness to listen, the family is positioning themselves as partners in a resolution," Edwards explained. "This reduces the threat salience for the kidnapper, creating a safer psychological space to engage without feeling backed into a corner."
The Clock is Ticking
Time is the biggest consideration, as the elderly Nancy needs crucial daily medicines to help her stay alive. And as ransom deadlines pass, there is no telling what her abductors could be prepared to do.
"To anyone who may be involved, do the right thing. This is an 84-year-old grandma," FBI Special Agent Heith Janke urged at a Thursday, February 6, update.
The latest ransom letter came with a veiled threat that Savannah and her family know what they need to do to get Nancy back. TMZ's Harvey Levin, who received a copy of the new note, said sending letters to the media seems to be the only way the kidnappers want to communicate.
"They are, through us, telling the family exactly what they are demanding, and they are saying that Nancy is aware of it," Levin said.
No More Communications
"They are also saying that this will be their only communication and that they are done communicating and negotiating – here's the deal, and that’s it."
He continued: "As the clock ticks, that’s one of the reasons the FBI and other authorities have gotten desperate here, because as far as we can tell, it’s impossible to trace the origin of this email.
"I will say there are real reasons, based on what’s written there, that I believe this person is within the radius of the Tucson area."
Savannah Guthrie's Brother Has a Message to Share
Savannah's brother, Cameron, is the latest to try to make a social connection with the kidnappers, desperately pleading with them to "reach out" after the first ransom deadline passed.
"I'm speaking for the Guthrie family," Camron started his Instagram video on Thursday. "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly.
"We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom."
He added: "We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact."