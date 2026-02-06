EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie 'Ready to Engage' with Her 'Abducted' Mother Nancy's Captors — As Time Runs Out to Save the 84-Year-Old

A new ransom note has been sent to local media outlets near Nancy's Tucson, Arizona home, and claims the 84-year-old is "safe but scared." However, her captors are unwilling to negotiate a deal for her return, and have offered no proof of her condition.

Savannah and her siblings have released multiple video messages pleading for their mother's return, and the Today show anchor has suggested they may be willing to pay up, telling the kidnappers directly: "We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."

Elizabeth Edwards, a specialist in Behavioral Communication and Linguistics, told Radar the accomplished journalist would know exactly what language and tone to use to reach whoever has her mom.

"By offering a willingness to listen, the family is positioning themselves as partners in a resolution," Edwards explained. "This reduces the threat salience for the kidnapper, creating a safer psychological space to engage without feeling backed into a corner."