Embattled Ashleigh Banfield Digs In on Claim Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law 'May Be' the 'Prime Suspect' — 'I Stand By My Reporting… as Does My Source'
Feb. 6 2026, Published 10:39 a.m. ET
Ashleigh Banfield dug in on her claim that Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law "may be the prime suspect" in her disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While authorities have continued to downplay that theory, Banfield stood by her single-sourced report, which was promoted in a NewsNation article.
Is There a Person of Interest in the Nancy Guthrie Case?
In an email to Status Thursday night, Banfield wrote, "I stand by my reporting… as does my source, with whom I've conferred several times over the last 72 hours. Nothing has changed."
She noted she only claimed Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy's son-in-law "may be" the "prime suspect."
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said there still is no person of interest or suspect in Nancy's disappearance. He also blasted any reporting claiming there is as "reckless."
Details On A Ransom Note
As Radar reported, a ransom note claimed Nancy is "safe but scared" and demanded payment via Bitcoin. It did not give a way to contact the kidnappers, though.
TMZ's Harvey Levin detailed the note, which the outlet was privy to, sharing, "I will say the letter begins by saying she is safe but scared, and they go on to say she knows exactly what the demand is.
"They are, through us, telling the family exactly what they are demanding, and they are saying that Nancy is aware of it."
Levin went on to note they "are also saying that this will be their only communication and that they are done communicating and negotiating — here's the deal, and that's it."
He added: "As the clock ticks, that’s one of the reasons the FBI and other authorities have gotten desperate here, because as far as we can tell, it’s impossible to trace the origin of this email.
"I will say there are real reasons, based on what’s written there, that I believe this person is within the radius of the Tucson area."
Nancy has been missing since Sunday after being taken from her home in Arizona. She was last seen in her home on Saturday evening. By the time her kids arrived at her home, there was no trace of her; however, her wallet, keys, and cellphone were left behind.
A Message From Savannah Guthrie's Brother
Levin also insisted the note was "not a letter that was thrown together in a couple of minutes."
"It's a very specific, well-organized, layered letter that really lays things out," he elaborated. "This is not AI. It's not a crazy person who's writing this."
He also claimed it's "very, very structured" and "very detailed."
While FBI officials have not verified the legitimacy of the note, they are taking it "very seriously."
With all of the developments yesterday, including the first ransom deadline passing, Savannah's brother, Camron, pleaded with their mother's captors in a video shared to Savannah's Instagram yesterday.
"Whoever is out there holding our mother — we want to hear from you," he shared. "We haven't heard anything directly."
"We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward," he continued. "But first, we have to know that you have our mom.
"We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact."