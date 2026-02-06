Embattled Ashleigh Banfield Digs In on Claim Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law 'May Be' the 'Prime Suspect' — 'I Stand By My Reporting… as Does My Source'

Levin went on to note they "are also saying that this will be their only communication and that they are done communicating and negotiating — here's the deal, and that's it."

He added: "As the clock ticks, that’s one of the reasons the FBI and other authorities have gotten desperate here, because as far as we can tell, it’s impossible to trace the origin of this email.

"I will say there are real reasons, based on what’s written there, that I believe this person is within the radius of the Tucson area."

Nancy has been missing since Sunday after being taken from her home in Arizona. She was last seen in her home on Saturday evening. By the time her kids arrived at her home, there was no trace of her; however, her wallet, keys, and cellphone were left behind.