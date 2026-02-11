Delivery Driver Detained Over Nancy Guthrie Abduction Fumes 'I'm Innocent' and has Never Heard of Missing Mom or her 'Today' Host daughter Savannah
Feb. 11 2026, Updated 8:33 a.m. ET
The delivery driver detained over the abduction of Nancy Guthrie says he's "innocent" following his release from police custody.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Carlos Palazeulos, 36, has vented his anger at being swooped on by cops for allegedly kidnapping the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.
Declaring His Innocence
Speaking outside of his home in Rio Rico, Arizona, he said: "They held me against my will, they didn't even read me my rights in two hours in."
When asked if he knew who Nancy was he told reporters "no" and that he was being followed by officers while out on deliveries.
He explained: "They told me to stop moving. What the f--- am I doing here? I didn’t do anything to be honest, I’m innocent."
Palazeulos added he also had no idea who Savannah was either, saying he didn't watch the news and that officers didn't ask him any questions.
No Idea Who Nancy Or Savannah Is
Feds carried out a search of his home near Interstate 19, he was released shortly after 1am local time.
Palazeulos continued: "I hope they find the suspect, cause I'm not it — they better do their job and find the suspect that did it so they can clear my name.""
He also added while he was in custody police searched his home, which he shares with his wife, kids and in-laws.
The FBI have been flooded with tips following the release of a doorbell camera footage showing a masked man outside of Nancy’s home.
The mom-of-three was last seen entering her home in Tucson on the evening of January 31 after having dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.
The next morning, she was reported missing after failing to attend a virtual church service with friends, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.
Suspect Left Vital Clue On Doorbell Footage
Since then, law enforcement has continued to comb over the home, which sits on a large lot on a street with no lights, while Guthrie and her two siblings, Anne and Camron, plead for help in finding their mother.
Investigators found drops of blood on Nancy's front porch — that were later confirmed to be hers — and that her doorbell camera was disconnected at around 1.45am.
RadarOnline.com reported the main suspect in the abduction of Nancy gave away a key detail on doorbell footage that may lead to his identity, according to an ex-FBI agent.
Former CIA member and FBI special agent Tracy Walder says the bureau will be hopeful members of the public recognize a particular trait the suspect displayed.
She explained: "I think (the suspect's) gait is interesting.
"While (their) walk is not overly distinctive, I do think that’s something the FBI could look at."
Walder also noted how the suspect's eyes were exposed despite wearing a mask, adding: "I'm shocked (they) didn't have some kind of night vision glasses to deter (their) eyes."
Now authorities have the suspect's image, Walder revealed the FBI can "build a physical profile," looking at everything from the "labels of the shoes" to "shoe size, gender, height and weight."