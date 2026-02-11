Nancy Guthrie Abduction Latest: Suspect Detained for Questioning over 84-Year-Old's Disappearance RELEASED as Thousands of Leads Pour In

He was taken into custody following a traffic stop south of Tucson and detained in Rio Rico, Arizona, while authorities carried out the search of a home near Interstate 19.

But the man has since been released, KNXV reported around 1am Wednesday local time.

"They told me I was being detained for kidnapping. I asked them, 'Kidnapping of who?'" he told reporters after his release.

Officials also said the search of the property has also been completed.

But feds say they are looking at more than one "person of interest" after receiving a deluge of tips following the release of doorbell camera footage.

FBI Director Kash Patel told that the bureau's outreach to the private sector has shown 'there might be persons of interest in and around the area related to this event.'