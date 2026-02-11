Nancy Guthrie Abduction Latest: Suspect Detained for Questioning over 84-Year-Old's Disappearance RELEASED as Thousands of Leads Pour In
Feb. 11 2026, Updated 5:51 a.m. ET
The suspect detained by cops over the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has been released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A man was detained late Tuesday night near the Mexican border and police performed a court-ordered search of the property where he had been staying.
Man Detained Close To Mexican Border
He was taken into custody following a traffic stop south of Tucson and detained in Rio Rico, Arizona, while authorities carried out the search of a home near Interstate 19.
But the man has since been released, KNXV reported around 1am Wednesday local time.
"They told me I was being detained for kidnapping. I asked them, 'Kidnapping of who?'" he told reporters after his release.
Officials also said the search of the property has also been completed.
But feds say they are looking at more than one "person of interest" after receiving a deluge of tips following the release of doorbell camera footage.
FBI Director Kash Patel told that the bureau's outreach to the private sector has shown 'there might be persons of interest in and around the area related to this event.'
Doorbell Footage Sparked Flurry Of Tips
He did not elaborate on who may be under suspicion, but said authorities were working to eliminate anyone who might not actually be involved.
Patel said the agency's first priority was finding Nancy and "right behind that is to find any others involved in this kidnapping case to make sure they're brought to justice."
The developments in the case came hours after federal authorities released terrifying doorbell camera footage from Today host Savannah Guthrie's mother's home the night she was abducted.
It showed an armed figure clad in a ski mask and carrying a backpack, wearing black latex gloves. The suspect can also be seen tampering with the mother-of-three's Nest doorbell camera and ripping the camera from its holder on the door frame.
Officials Searched Suspect's Home After Doorbell Footage Released
The device was missing by the time sheriff's deputies arrived that morning.
It remained unclear whether the suspect who was brought in for questioning was the same man who was seen in the surveillance footage.
But it’s understood the person who was detained is not a member of the Guthrie family.
Authorities are now preparing to search a property associated with the detained individual..
At the same time, local SWAT teams, a bomb squad and the FBI's elite Hostage Rescue Team have been deployed to the city.
RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday money was deposited into the Bitcoin account associated with a ransom letter from Nancy's possible abductors.
It appeared shortly after 5 p.m. MST, as Pima County Sheriff's SWAT team officers were seen mobilizing from their headquarters and on the move, as the suspect reportedly lives in the Tucson area.
Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN 9 News, which received one of the ransom notes from the ailing grandmother's alleged abductors, reported that $300 was deposited into the verified account, and more may come.
Savannah shared the video of the suspect hoping someone would recognize the person's movements, clothing, or body shape.
"Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home," the Today host pleaded in the caption. The video was the biggest break in her mother's case since the 10 days after she was taken from her home.