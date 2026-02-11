Armed SWAT Vehicles Deployed After Activity Seen on Bitcoin Account Connected to Nancy Guthrie Ransom Letter — As Savannah's Mom Remains Missing

Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN 9 News, which received one of the ransom notes from the ailing grandmother's alleged abductors, reported that $300 was deposited into the verified account, and more may come.

NewsNation's Brian Entin, who was the first to get video of the blood splatters on Nancy's front porch two days after the abduction, reported that the FBI’s elite hostage rescue team is in Tucson, according to his sources, while the SWAT team and bomb squad were simultaneously on the move.

The flurry of activity came a mere hours after the FBI released a video showing what appeared to be a masked man with a gun holster in his waistband disabling the Nest doorbell cam on Nancy's door, who has been dubbed a "potential suspect."