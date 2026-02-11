Your tip
savannah guthrie

Armed SWAT Vehicles Deployed After Activity Seen on Bitcoin Account Connected to Nancy Guthrie Ransom Letter — As Savannah's Mom Remains Missing

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: Facebook; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Funds have been deposited in the Bitcoin account linked to Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 8:27 p.m. ET

A flurry of fluid activity surrounding Savannah Guthrie's missing mom is going down, as money was deposited into the Bitcoin account associated with a ransom letter from her possible abductors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It appeared shortly after 5 p.m. MST, as Pima County Sheriff's SWAT team officers were seen mobilizing and on the move, as the suspect reportedly lives in the Tucson area.

$300 Deposited Into Bitcoin Account

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannah Guthrie/Instagram

$300 was reportedly deposited into the Bitcoin account related to Nancy Guthrie's ransom note.

Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN 9 News, which received one of the ransom notes from the ailing grandmother's alleged abductors, reported that $300 was deposited into the verified account, and more may come.

NewsNation's Brian Entin, who was the first to get video of the blood splatters on Nancy's front porch two days after the abduction, reported that the FBI’s elite hostage rescue team is in Tucson, according to his sources, while the SWAT team and bomb squad were simultaneously on the move.

The flurry of activity came a mere hours after the FBI released a video showing what appeared to be a masked man with a gun holster in his waistband disabling the Nest doorbell cam on Nancy's door, who has been dubbed a "potential suspect."

