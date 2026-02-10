Nancy Guthrie Ransom Deadline Passes — But No Funds Deposited in Alleged Bitcoin Account as Search for Savannah's 'Abducted' Mom Continues

Prior to the second ransom deadline passing, Savannah had taken to Instagram to beg for help and insist her family believes their mom is "out there."

Former FBI official Jonny Grusing spoke to Fox News Digital and commented on the video, alleging they felt it revealed authorities may feel the chance of finding Nancy is getting slimmer.

"That jumped out at me that she greeted, 'Hi there everyone,' instead of talking to the supposed kidnappers," Grusing stated.

"The plea was more toward, 'Did you see anything? Did you hear anything? Please come forward. Don't be afraid to come forward,'" he continued. "And it is a very personal plea. They're trying as best as they can to find that bystander who knows something or someone, and get that direct plea that will pull on your heartstrings and say, 'You know what, screw feeling stupid or whatever else, I need to help this family even if it means I might not have the right information.'"

Grusing also noted it "sounds like they've been briefing (Savannah)" regarding the likelihood Nancy is alright due to Savannah saying her mother "feels the thoughts and prayers."

"The wording of that, I think, is intentional as well," he added. "The numbers don't look good at this point for [Nancy] doing okay, so I think that's another plea to the public, where we have an individual who might still be around with us and just not in a good state right now, and we need your information right away."