Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Ransom Deadline Passes — But No Funds Deposited in Alleged Bitcoin Account as Search for Savannah's 'Abducted' Mom Continues

Composite photo of Bitcoin and Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

$6million in Bitcoin was demanded in a ransom note for Nancy Guthrie.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The final ransom deadline in Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy's case has passed, but no Bitcoin transactions have been found, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The final deadline to pay a ransom was set for 5 p.m. Arizona time on February 9.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bitcoin Account Mentioned In The Ransom Note Remained Empty After The Deadline Had Passed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Savannah Guthrie and her siblings
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have begged for Nancy Guthrie to be returned home.

In a conversation with CNN, TMZ's Harvey Levin claimed that the Bitcoin account tied to the ransom remained empty after the deadline passed.

The first ransom note, which Levin had been privy to, had demanded $6million in Bitcoin. Levin did note that any additional notes that had been received by local news stations potentially could have had different Bitcoin account addresses.

Levin did reveal part of the note he'd seen, detailing it said the following: "It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible."

He also claimed the tone of the note was "braggadocious."

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI's Latest Statement on Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

FBI agents said they're unaware of any continued communication between the Guthries and the alleged kidnappers.

After the deadline passed, the FBI released a statement to Fox News Digital to provide an update.

"For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts, and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family," an FBI spokesperson said.

They noted they are unaware of any continued communication between the Guthries and the alleged kidnappers.

"Additional personnel from FBI field offices nationwide remain deployed to Tucson, where the bureau is operating a 24-hour command post with crisis management experts, analysts, and investigative teams," they added.

They also begged for anyone with information on Nancy to come forward.

"Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home."

Article continues below advertisement

A Former FBI Official Comments On Savannah Guthrie's Plea For Help

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie has stepped away from 'Today' and a Winter Olympics hosting gig to be with her family during this tough time.

Prior to the second ransom deadline passing, Savannah had taken to Instagram to beg for help and insist her family believes their mom is "out there."

Former FBI official Jonny Grusing spoke to Fox News Digital and commented on the video, alleging they felt it revealed authorities may feel the chance of finding Nancy is getting slimmer.

"That jumped out at me that she greeted, 'Hi there everyone,' instead of talking to the supposed kidnappers," Grusing stated.

"The plea was more toward, 'Did you see anything? Did you hear anything? Please come forward. Don't be afraid to come forward,'" he continued. "And it is a very personal plea. They're trying as best as they can to find that bystander who knows something or someone, and get that direct plea that will pull on your heartstrings and say, 'You know what, screw feeling stupid or whatever else, I need to help this family even if it means I might not have the right information.'"

Grusing also noted it "sounds like they've been briefing (Savannah)" regarding the likelihood Nancy is alright due to Savannah saying her mother "feels the thoughts and prayers."

"The wording of that, I think, is intentional as well," he added. "The numbers don't look good at this point for [Nancy] doing okay, so I think that's another plea to the public, where we have an individual who might still be around with us and just not in a good state right now, and we need your information right away."

READ MORE ON NEWS
jeffrey epstein and donald trump

Trump's Latest Epstein LIE Exposed: The Don Told Palm Beach Police Chief 'Everyone' Knew About Epstein in 2006 — Despite Claiming He Had No Knowledge of Sex Crimes

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Case Latest: Locals Accused of 'Delaying Feds in Desperate Hunt' for NBC Host Savannah's Missing Mom, Sources Claim

Details on Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1, having last been seen at her house on January 31.

Nancy was due to attend a friend's home to watch a livestreamed church service. When she didn't show up, the friend called Savannah's sister, Annie, to inform her she hadn't arrived and that they'd tried to contact her and were unable to.

At this time, there are no suspects in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.