Nancy Guthrie Ransom Deadline Passes — But No Funds Deposited in Alleged Bitcoin Account as Search for Savannah's 'Abducted' Mom Continues
Feb. 10 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
The final ransom deadline in Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy's case has passed, but no Bitcoin transactions have been found, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The final deadline to pay a ransom was set for 5 p.m. Arizona time on February 9.
The Bitcoin Account Mentioned In The Ransom Note Remained Empty After The Deadline Had Passed
In a conversation with CNN, TMZ's Harvey Levin claimed that the Bitcoin account tied to the ransom remained empty after the deadline passed.
The first ransom note, which Levin had been privy to, had demanded $6million in Bitcoin. Levin did note that any additional notes that had been received by local news stations potentially could have had different Bitcoin account addresses.
Levin did reveal part of the note he'd seen, detailing it said the following: "It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible."
He also claimed the tone of the note was "braggadocious."
The FBI's Latest Statement on Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
After the deadline passed, the FBI released a statement to Fox News Digital to provide an update.
"For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts, and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family," an FBI spokesperson said.
They noted they are unaware of any continued communication between the Guthries and the alleged kidnappers.
"Additional personnel from FBI field offices nationwide remain deployed to Tucson, where the bureau is operating a 24-hour command post with crisis management experts, analysts, and investigative teams," they added.
They also begged for anyone with information on Nancy to come forward.
"Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home."
A Former FBI Official Comments On Savannah Guthrie's Plea For Help
Prior to the second ransom deadline passing, Savannah had taken to Instagram to beg for help and insist her family believes their mom is "out there."
Former FBI official Jonny Grusing spoke to Fox News Digital and commented on the video, alleging they felt it revealed authorities may feel the chance of finding Nancy is getting slimmer.
"That jumped out at me that she greeted, 'Hi there everyone,' instead of talking to the supposed kidnappers," Grusing stated.
"The plea was more toward, 'Did you see anything? Did you hear anything? Please come forward. Don't be afraid to come forward,'" he continued. "And it is a very personal plea. They're trying as best as they can to find that bystander who knows something or someone, and get that direct plea that will pull on your heartstrings and say, 'You know what, screw feeling stupid or whatever else, I need to help this family even if it means I might not have the right information.'"
Grusing also noted it "sounds like they've been briefing (Savannah)" regarding the likelihood Nancy is alright due to Savannah saying her mother "feels the thoughts and prayers."
"The wording of that, I think, is intentional as well," he added. "The numbers don't look good at this point for [Nancy] doing okay, so I think that's another plea to the public, where we have an individual who might still be around with us and just not in a good state right now, and we need your information right away."
Details on Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1, having last been seen at her house on January 31.
Nancy was due to attend a friend's home to watch a livestreamed church service. When she didn't show up, the friend called Savannah's sister, Annie, to inform her she hadn't arrived and that they'd tried to contact her and were unable to.
At this time, there are no suspects in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, and her whereabouts remain unknown.