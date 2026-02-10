Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

FBI Shares Disheartening Messages Over Search for Nancy Guthrie: Fresh Blow to 'Today' Host Savannah and Family After Kidnappers' Second Deadline Expired

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The FBI released a disheartening statement on missing Nancy Guthrie which will be a hammer blow to daughter Savannah and her family.

Feb. 10 2026, Updated 8:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The FBI shared a disheartening message regarding the search for missing Nancy Guthrie following the expiration of her kidnappers' second deadline.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the bureau claim they have yet to identify a suspect or person of interest in the case, despite the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie being missing for nearly two weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

No Suspect Or Person Of Interest

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: Facebook

The FBI's statement suggests there are no breakthrough leads in the search for missing Nancy.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking after taking over the investigation into the ransom notes allegedly sent by her captives, the FBI released a statement saying: "For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family.

"The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, nor have we identified a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time."

The spokesperson then went on to provide an update on the investigation, noting that "additional personnel from FBI field offices across the nation continue to deploy to Tucson.

"We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support and investigative teams," the spokesperson added.

Article continues below advertisement

Search Goes On For Missing Nancy

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Nancy has now been missing for nearly two weeks after she was abducted from her home.

Article continues below advertisement

"But we still need the public's help.

"Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home. We need that person to share what they know.

"Please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI."

The statement came hours after the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced that it is no longer handling the investigation into the ransom notes received in connection with Nancy's kidnapping — and it is now in the hands of the feds.

"The FBI is handling all aspects related to any ransom note(s) or communications involving the Guthrie family," the sheriff's department said. "Any inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to the FBI Public Affairs Office."

Article continues below advertisement

Crypto Expert's Ray Of Hope

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A crypto expert claims kidnappers may have revealed themselves by including a Bitcoin address in the ransom note.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein Bombshell: Redacted Files Reveal Convicted Pedo Had 9-YEAR-OLD Victim and Was Associated with Top Foreign Government Official

Photo of Megyn Kelly, Nancy Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni

Megyn Kelly Stands By Ashleigh Banfield's Shocking Allegations About Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Possibly Being 'a Prime Suspect' In 'Abducted' Mom Nancy's Case

Article continues below advertisement

The message comes after a crypto expert claimed Nancy's kidnappers may have revealed themselves by including a Bitcoin address in the ransom note.

Bezalel Eithan Raviv, the CEO and founder of Lionsgate Network — a crypto recovery service with expertise in Blockchain forensics — told how the kidnappers could be traced with the right resources.

He said: "He showed his Achilles to everyone who understands blockchain forensics."

The ransom note reportedly demanded that $6million in bitcoin be sent to a real bitcoin address in exchange for Nancy's release.

"Whenever cyber criminals offer their wallet address is where they basically reveal themselves in many ways," Raviv said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Savannah Guthrie and her siblings
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings are desperate to find their missing mom.

With his own clients facing fraud, the Israeli tech entrepreneur explained that the strategy is to send a small amount to the crypto wallet to "see where it lands."

"This is a very simple tactic among many that we utilize when we want to be able to intercept criminal network crypto assets," he said, noting, "That’s from our perspective based on previous cases that have been incredibly successful."

Raviv said there is a common misconception, amongst investigators and criminals, that cryptocurrency is untraceable.

"There’s a lot of conversations that are incredibly gooey around blockchain technology … Most people still, in 2026, do not believe you can trace crypto. And a lot of people in 2026 still believe you cannot recover crypto," he said. "And these are all nonsense ideas because we have shifted so much."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.