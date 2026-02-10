FBI Shares Disheartening Messages Over Search for Nancy Guthrie: Fresh Blow to 'Today' Host Savannah and Family After Kidnappers' Second Deadline Expired

Speaking after taking over the investigation into the ransom notes allegedly sent by her captives, the FBI released a statement saying: "For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family.

"The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, nor have we identified a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time."

The spokesperson then went on to provide an update on the investigation, noting that "additional personnel from FBI field offices across the nation continue to deploy to Tucson.

"We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support and investigative teams," the spokesperson added.