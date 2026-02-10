FBI Shares Disheartening Messages Over Search for Nancy Guthrie: Fresh Blow to 'Today' Host Savannah and Family After Kidnappers' Second Deadline Expired
Feb. 10 2026, Updated 8:38 a.m. ET
The FBI shared a disheartening message regarding the search for missing Nancy Guthrie following the expiration of her kidnappers' second deadline.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the bureau claim they have yet to identify a suspect or person of interest in the case, despite the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie being missing for nearly two weeks.
No Suspect Or Person Of Interest
Speaking after taking over the investigation into the ransom notes allegedly sent by her captives, the FBI released a statement saying: "For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family.
"The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, nor have we identified a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time."
The spokesperson then went on to provide an update on the investigation, noting that "additional personnel from FBI field offices across the nation continue to deploy to Tucson.
"We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support and investigative teams," the spokesperson added.
Search Goes On For Missing Nancy
"But we still need the public's help.
"Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home. We need that person to share what they know.
"Please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI."
The statement came hours after the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced that it is no longer handling the investigation into the ransom notes received in connection with Nancy's kidnapping — and it is now in the hands of the feds.
"The FBI is handling all aspects related to any ransom note(s) or communications involving the Guthrie family," the sheriff's department said. "Any inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to the FBI Public Affairs Office."
Crypto Expert's Ray Of Hope
Epstein Bombshell: Redacted Files Reveal Convicted Pedo Had 9-YEAR-OLD Victim and Was Associated with Top Foreign Government Official
The message comes after a crypto expert claimed Nancy's kidnappers may have revealed themselves by including a Bitcoin address in the ransom note.
Bezalel Eithan Raviv, the CEO and founder of Lionsgate Network — a crypto recovery service with expertise in Blockchain forensics — told how the kidnappers could be traced with the right resources.
He said: "He showed his Achilles to everyone who understands blockchain forensics."
The ransom note reportedly demanded that $6million in bitcoin be sent to a real bitcoin address in exchange for Nancy's release.
"Whenever cyber criminals offer their wallet address is where they basically reveal themselves in many ways," Raviv said.
With his own clients facing fraud, the Israeli tech entrepreneur explained that the strategy is to send a small amount to the crypto wallet to "see where it lands."
"This is a very simple tactic among many that we utilize when we want to be able to intercept criminal network crypto assets," he said, noting, "That’s from our perspective based on previous cases that have been incredibly successful."
Raviv said there is a common misconception, amongst investigators and criminals, that cryptocurrency is untraceable.
"There’s a lot of conversations that are incredibly gooey around blockchain technology … Most people still, in 2026, do not believe you can trace crypto. And a lot of people in 2026 still believe you cannot recover crypto," he said. "And these are all nonsense ideas because we have shifted so much."