Police Search Septic Tank Behind Nancy Guthrie's Home as Hunt Continues Without a Suspect
Feb. 8 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Drone footage now shows Pima County detectives searching in a septic tank behind Nancy Guthrie's home as the 84-year-old mom remains missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, February 8, the sheriff's department revealed they still don't have a person of interest in her disappearance.
Ongoing Investigation
"The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called," they posted on X.
Nancy has been missing since January 31.
During Sunday service at Nancy's church, Pastor John Tittle told everyone to pray for the Guthrie family.
"We are seeking to just honor the family's privacy and their desires," Tittle said, per TMZ. "It was communicated to me, 'pray.' We're going to keep praying through this horrific ordeal."
Tittle's message focused on forgiveness.
"When we find ourselves heartbroken by the inhumanity and the evil that has been done to Nancy and her family, what do we do?" he asked.
Donald Trump's Contradictory Remarks
The update from the sheriff's department contradicts a Friday night interview with Donald Trump, who said a suspect was identified.
When asked if police had identified a suspect, Trump said, "Yeah. Could be definitive," per a news outlet.
The president also said detectives have "very strong" clues, and "we could have some answers coming up fairly soon."
Guthrie Family Heard From Kidnappers
On Saturday, February 7, Savannah Guthrie revealed she and her family were finally contacted by her mother's kidnappers days after she went missing.
They said, "We received your message, and we understand."
In the new video, Savannah said, "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace."
There was also an indication that the kidnapper provided proof that Nancy was still alive.
"This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," she said about a ransom demand for her mother's safe return.
The kidnappers are reportedly demanding $6 million in Bitcoin for her release, local TV station KGUN 9 reported, per Daily Mail.
Previously Missed Deadline
Nearly two days after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, a message claiming to be from her kidnappers was sent to TMZ and a local Tucson TV station, demanding "millions" in Bitcoin with a Thursday 5 p.m. MST deadline.
The deadline passed without any contact, prompting Nancy's son Camron to post on Instagram: "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly. We need a way to communicate so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom."
A new alleged deadline was later set for Monday, February 9, warning of unspecified "consequences" if it was not met.
It's unclear whether the captors are the same group or person who sent the initial ransom demand. The note reportedly said Nancy was "safe and scared."