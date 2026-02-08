Police Search Septic Tank Behind Nancy Guthrie's Home as Hunt Continues Without a Suspect

"The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called," they posted on X.

Nancy has been missing since January 31.

During Sunday service at Nancy's church, Pastor John Tittle told everyone to pray for the Guthrie family.

"We are seeking to just honor the family's privacy and their desires," Tittle said, per TMZ. "It was communicated to me, 'pray.' We're going to keep praying through this horrific ordeal."

Tittle's message focused on forgiveness.

"When we find ourselves heartbroken by the inhumanity and the evil that has been done to Nancy and her family, what do we do?" he asked.