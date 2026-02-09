Nancy Guthrie's Kidnappers Crave the 'Spotlight': Ex-FBI Agent Delivers Brutal Verdict on 84-Year-Old's Disappearance and What May Trigger Devastating Development

RadarOnline.com can reveal Daniel Brunner, a 20-year veteran of the bureau, described the taking of 84-year-old Nancy, the mother of Today host Savannah , as not being a "traditional kidnapping."

Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers want "attention" and yearn to be in the "spotlight," according to an ex- FBI agent.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have been given a Monday, February 9 deadline to pay $6million in bitcoin.

But according to former agent Brunner, the case is unusual for several reasons.

Authorities believe she was taken against her will from her home just outside Tucson, and DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie’s front porch was a match to her.

The kidnappers have demanded the Guthrie family pay $6million in bitcoin by the deadline of Monday, February 9, at 5 p.m. MT.

The frantic search for Nancy has entered its second week, and authorities have not identified any suspects or ruled anyone out, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a news conference Thursday.

Ex-FBI agent Daniel Brunner fears kidnappers may do something 'rash' if the case get more coverage.

"They want attention, they want the spotlight to be put on this incident," Brunner said.

The former special agent said that he found it irregular that the alleged ransom notes were being sent to media outlets, rather than directly to the family.

"The more attention this gets, the more dangerous it is for (Nancy Guthrie)."

"Because if it gets more attention, the kidnappers may do something rash because they're getting so nervous about the circle closing in on them," he added.

Tucson TV station KOLD said on Friday it received a new message, via email, tied to the Guthrie case.

The station said it couldn’t disclose its contents. The FBI said it was aware of a new message and was reviewing its authenticity.