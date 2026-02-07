Your tip
Donald Trump Teases Breakthrough in Savannah Guthrie Mom Kidnapping Case, Reveals Investigators May Have a 'Definitive' Suspect

Composite photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Donald Trump said investigators are close to solving the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

Profile Image

Feb. 7 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump has said investigators are close to solving the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, suggesting a suspect may already have been identified, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump's Bombshell

donald trump teases breakthrough savannah guthrie mom kidnapping case
Source: MEGA

Trump suggested authorities may have identified a suspect.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night, Trump said authorities had made significant progress in the investigation and hinted that a breakthrough could be imminent.

When asked directly whether investigators had identified a suspect, Trump replied, "Yeah. Could be definitive."

Trump added that investigators have uncovered "very strong" clues and said he believes "we could have some answers coming up fairly soon." He emphasized that the case was moving toward a resolution rather than remaining in a search phase.

"And he made it very clear he wasn't referring to a search but rather a 'solution' to the ongoing case," the report noted. Trump concluded by saying, "A lot's taken place in the last couple of hours. A lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation."

Potential Random Note

savannah guthrie pleas with kidnappers video
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The ransom note was shared with an Arizona news outlet.

The president's comments came less than 24 hours after reports emerged that authorities were reviewing another potential ransom note connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. The note was shared with KOLD 13 News in Arizona, though the outlet did not disclose details about its contents.

Nancy, 84, was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, after she failed to attend church services. Investigators said she was last seen Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., when her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her off at her home following dinner with him and her daughter, Annie Guthrie. Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her house while she was asleep.

On Monday, officials announced that Nancy's home was being treated as a crime scene. Earlier in the week, law enforcement addressed reports of a "possible ransom note" after several media outlets said they had received letters related to the case. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said at the time that investigators were "following all leads" and were "sharing all of our leads with the FBI."

Reward

savannah guthrie nancy guthrie fbi
Source: pima county sheriff

Law enforcement confirmed they are following all leads.

The FBI has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Nancy's recovery or the arrest and conviction of those responsible. FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janki said authorities remain hopeful that Nancy is still alive.

"We are aware of a ransom letter," Janki said, adding that while the FBI has advised the family, "Any action taken on a ransom is ultimately decided by the family." He noted that one ransom deadline had passed and another was pending, saying, "So we are continuing in a normal kidnapping case," and adding, "But those are the time frames we're looking at as we move forward."

