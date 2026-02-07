Donald Trump Teases Breakthrough in Savannah Guthrie Mom Kidnapping Case, Reveals Investigators May Have a 'Definitive' Suspect

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night, Trump said authorities had made significant progress in the investigation and hinted that a breakthrough could be imminent.

When asked directly whether investigators had identified a suspect, Trump replied, "Yeah. Could be definitive."

Trump added that investigators have uncovered "very strong" clues and said he believes "we could have some answers coming up fairly soon." He emphasized that the case was moving toward a resolution rather than remaining in a search phase.

"And he made it very clear he wasn't referring to a search but rather a 'solution' to the ongoing case," the report noted. Trump concluded by saying, "A lot's taken place in the last couple of hours. A lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation."