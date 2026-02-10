Nancy Guthrie Investigators Release Bone-Chilling Surveillance Photos of Potential Subject — Before Savannah's Mom Was Kidnapped By 'Armed' Person
Feb. 10 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Photos of a suspect in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, have beenreleased, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This marks a major development in the case, as there have been no suspects identified to date.
What Will The Photo Show?
In the images, someone in a mask can be seen and their hands appear covered. The suspect also appears to be armed, as there seems to be a gun holstered in the front of his belt.
Alongside the photos, FBI Director Kash Patel shared, "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
He also encouraged anyone with more information to contact the FBI.
Savannah also posted the photos, writing, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."
Nancy has been missing since February 1. She was last seen at her house on January 31, having been dropped off by her daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni.
By the time her children arrived at her house, there were no signs of Nancy; however, her keys, wallet, and cellphone had been left behind.
What Did Savannah Guthrie Say?
Savannah quickly flew to Arizona to be by her family's side in the throes of the horrifying situation, leaving behind her job at Today and casting aside a hosting gig for the Winter Olympics.
On February 3, Savannah took to Instagram to share a message with her followers about her mother.
"We believe in prayer," she said at the time. "We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.
"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant."
She also asked her social media followers to "raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," adding: "We need you" and "Bring her home."
Ransom Update
After going missing, it very quickly became apparent Nancy had been abducted, as blood was found at her house, and it was designated as a crime scene.
Since her initial message, Savannah – along with her siblings – has returned to social media multiple times to attempt to reach the alleged person or people who took Nancy.
At least two ransom notes surfaced, with one being found to be fake. The person behind that note was arrested.
In the other ransom note, which is believed to have some merit, approximately $6million in Bitcoin was demanded. Savannah and her family made it clear they are willing to pay; however, a second deadline for the ransom passed on February 9.
According to TMZ's Harvey Levin, the Bitcoin account attached to the ransom note he'd been privy to was not funded after the ransom deadline had passed.
He also shared a line from the ransom note he had seen, claiming it said the following: '‘It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible."
The investigation into Nancy's disappearance remains ongoing, as police have searched the septic tanks near her property and have also searched Savannah's sister Annie's house.
In the latest update she provided, Savannah made it clear they still believe their mom is out there.