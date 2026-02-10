Nancy Guthrie Investigators Release Bone-Chilling Surveillance Photos of Potential Subject — Before Savannah's Mom Was Kidnapped By 'Armed' Person

This marks a major development in the case, as there have been no suspects identified to date.

Photos of a suspect in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie 's mom, Nancy, have beenreleased, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the images, someone in a mask can be seen and their hands appear covered. The suspect also appears to be armed, as there seems to be a gun holstered in the front of his belt.

Alongside the photos, FBI Director Kash Patel shared, "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

He also encouraged anyone with more information to contact the FBI.

Savannah also posted the photos, writing, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."

Nancy has been missing since February 1. She was last seen at her house on January 31, having been dropped off by her daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni.

By the time her children arrived at her house, there were no signs of Nancy; however, her keys, wallet, and cellphone had been left behind.