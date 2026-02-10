Your tip
Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy's Chilling Crime Scene Photos Revealed — After Authorities Were Spotted Searching the Septic Tank and Collecting New Evidence

photo of nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram/@FBIDirectorKash/X

New crime scene photos in the case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, have been revealed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

New crime scene photos in the case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can share.

In the latest pictures, police can be seen searching a septic tank behind Nancy's home as the hunt for the 84-year-old intensifies.

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's septic tank
Source: Fox News

'Someone may have flushed something thinking they would get rid of it,' a former SWAT team captain said.

Why Are Police Searching Nancy Guthrie's Septic Tank?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's septic tank
Source: Fox News

A former SWAT team captain said it's possible investigators are 'trying to make sure' that nothing is in the septic tank that 'could indicate any kind of guilt.'

A news outlet spoke with former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard to find out why Nancy's septic tank would have to be searched.

"A lot of people forget that having a septic tank means wastewater doesn’t go into a city sewer, it goes into the tank," he shared. "So, somebody may have flushed something thinking that would get rid of it, but instead it would actually just be deposited in the septic tank."

He added: "It is a possibility that (investigators) are now trying to make sure that there's nothing in there that could indicate any kind of guilt."

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Savannah Guthrie's Sister's Home Was Searched

Photo of Annie Guthrie's Home
Source: NBCLA/YouTube

The search of Annie Guthrie's home was deemed 'part of the normal course' of the case by authorities.

Prior to Nancy going missing, the last person who saw her was Savannah's sister Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, as he dropped her off at her home on January 31.

On February 7, authorities confirmed Annie's home was being searched, which they said was "part of the normal course" of the case.

Upon exiting Annie's home, law enforcement officers were seen wearing blue gloves. They also were carrying a mysterious "silver suitcase."

Flashes were also reportedly seen in Annie's garage, which implies photographs may have been being taken at the home.

Photo of Annie Guthrie's home
Source: NBCLA/YouTube

A flash went off in Annie Guthrie's garage, implying photographs may have been taken at her house.

What Happened To Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's home
Source: 12 NEWS ARIZONA NBC/YOUTUBE

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after not appearing at a friend's house for a streamed church service.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 at her home. The next morning, she was due to appear at a friend's house to watch a livestream church service.

When Nancy didn't show up, and her friend couldn't get in touch with her, she called Annie to tell her.

By the time Nancy's children arrived at her house, there was no sign of Nancy. Her cellphone, keys, and wallet remained in place, however.

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's home
Source: 12 NEWS ARIZONA NBC/YOUTUBE

Savannah Guthrie flew out to Arizona to be with her family in the wake of her mom missing.

What Has Happened Since Nancy Went Missing?

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A ransom note for Nancy demanded nearly $6million in Bitcoin.

Since Nancy went missing, her family has released multiple statements via Instagram saying they want to bring her home and trying to appeal to potential kidnappers.

At least two ransom notes surfaced, with one being proven to be fraudulent. While an arrest was made in that case, the other ransom note seemingly was taken more seriously.

In that ransom note, approximately $6million in Bitcoin was demanded. While Nancy's family said they were willing to pay, a second deadline passed on February 9, and there was no update.

Photo of Nancy Guthrie House
Source: 12 NEWS ARIZONA NBC/YOUTUBE

One ransom note that surfaced for Nancy Guthrie was found to be fraudulent.

Alleged Suspect Photos Surfaced

Photo of Nancy Guthrie house
Source: 12 NEWS ARIZONA NBC/YOUTUBE

Savannah Guthrie has encouraged anyone with information on her mom to contact the FBI.

After cops claimed they didn't have a suspect for quite some time, the FBI finally released alleged photos of a suspect today.

In the pictures, a man is seen wearing a ski mask, gloves and with what appears to be a gun holstered in their belt.

The photos were shared by FBI Director Kash Patel and Savannah.

Alongside the photos, Savannah wrote, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900."

Photos of potential suspect in Nancy Guthrie case
Source: @FBIDirectorKash/X

Photos of a potential suspect showed someone with what appeared to be a gun in holstered in their belt.

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie believes her mother, Nancy, is still alive.

