Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy's Chilling Crime Scene Photos Revealed — After Authorities Were Spotted Searching the Septic Tank and Collecting New Evidence
Feb. 10 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET
New crime scene photos in the case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can share.
In the latest pictures, police can be seen searching a septic tank behind Nancy's home as the hunt for the 84-year-old intensifies.
Why Are Police Searching Nancy Guthrie's Septic Tank?
A news outlet spoke with former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard to find out why Nancy's septic tank would have to be searched.
"A lot of people forget that having a septic tank means wastewater doesn’t go into a city sewer, it goes into the tank," he shared. "So, somebody may have flushed something thinking that would get rid of it, but instead it would actually just be deposited in the septic tank."
He added: "It is a possibility that (investigators) are now trying to make sure that there's nothing in there that could indicate any kind of guilt."
Savannah Guthrie's Sister's Home Was Searched
Prior to Nancy going missing, the last person who saw her was Savannah's sister Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, as he dropped her off at her home on January 31.
On February 7, authorities confirmed Annie's home was being searched, which they said was "part of the normal course" of the case.
Upon exiting Annie's home, law enforcement officers were seen wearing blue gloves. They also were carrying a mysterious "silver suitcase."
Flashes were also reportedly seen in Annie's garage, which implies photographs may have been being taken at the home.
What Happened To Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy was last seen on January 31 at her home. The next morning, she was due to appear at a friend's house to watch a livestream church service.
When Nancy didn't show up, and her friend couldn't get in touch with her, she called Annie to tell her.
By the time Nancy's children arrived at her house, there was no sign of Nancy. Her cellphone, keys, and wallet remained in place, however.
What Has Happened Since Nancy Went Missing?
Since Nancy went missing, her family has released multiple statements via Instagram saying they want to bring her home and trying to appeal to potential kidnappers.
At least two ransom notes surfaced, with one being proven to be fraudulent. While an arrest was made in that case, the other ransom note seemingly was taken more seriously.
In that ransom note, approximately $6million in Bitcoin was demanded. While Nancy's family said they were willing to pay, a second deadline passed on February 9, and there was no update.
Alleged Suspect Photos Surfaced
After cops claimed they didn't have a suspect for quite some time, the FBI finally released alleged photos of a suspect today.
In the pictures, a man is seen wearing a ski mask, gloves and with what appears to be a gun holstered in their belt.
The photos were shared by FBI Director Kash Patel and Savannah.
Alongside the photos, Savannah wrote, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900."