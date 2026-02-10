Fresh Twist in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: The 84-Year-Old Was Expected at Friend's House — Not Church — As Family Sources Question Key Details in Search
Feb. 10 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie was expected at her friend's home, not church, when she mysteriously vanished, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources close to the Guthrie family claim key details of the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie's disappearance have been reported inaccurately, which they're keen to put right.
Watching Church Service Via Livestream
According to the source, Nancy was not scheduled to attend an in-person church service in Tucson that morning, as some reports have suggested.
Instead, every Sunday since the COVID pandemic, Nancy, 84, regularly gathered with a small group of friends to watch a New York–based church service via livestream.
The group would meet at one of the friends’ homes and watch the service live from Savannah's church in New York.
Nancy was declared missing on February 1 when she did not arrive at her friend’s house as expected to watch the livestream.
A concerned friend contacted Annie, Nancy’s daughter and Savannah Guthrie's sister, to report that her mom had not shown up and could not be reached.
Friend Raised The Alarm After Nancy Guthrie No-Show
The insider emphasized that Nancy was expected to be at her friend’s home that morning, not at a Tucson church, and said the circumstances surrounding her absence have been inaccurately described in some coverage.
Nancy was abducted by force from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood in northern Tucson around 2.30 am on February 1, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.
More than eight days later, Guthrie's whereabouts remain unknown.
Two deadlines for millions of dollars in unverified ransom demands have also expired.
Savannah and her siblings have pleaded with their mom's kidnappers to release Nancy via videos posted on social media.
Sad Truth Behind Video Message
The videos, up until the latest post by Savannah, 54, have been scripted by the FBI.
But the Today host went rogue by posting her own 'off-the-cuff' message in a desperate bid to find her missing mom, which a former FBI agent believes was sparked by the bureau failing to have a main suspect at the heart of her case.
Tracey Walder said, "She doesn't appear to be reading from a script, at least in my opinion. It is truly an off-the-cuff video.
"I think, interestingly, it points to the fact that they really and truly may not have a suspect."
Walder believes the video increases the validity of the ransom notes the family has received.
She explained: "She's appealing to it. She knows there is a deadline, and she's desperate.
"She does say she’s desperate. Whether this ransom is real or not, why would she say that? I don't think the ransom is not true.
"Her doing it alone, I think she is desperate and was like, 'OK, the FBI is not here. I’m going to go ahead and make a video and use my own platform and appeal to America.'
"What seems to be the most logical is she decided, 'I just need to say something now. I can't keep waiting.'"