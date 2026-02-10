Fresh Twist in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: The 84-Year-Old Was Expected at Friend's House — Not Church — As Family Sources Question Key Details in Search

According to the source, Nancy was not scheduled to attend an in-person church service in Tucson that morning, as some reports have suggested.

Instead, every Sunday since the COVID pandemic, Nancy, 84, regularly gathered with a small group of friends to watch a New York–based church service via livestream.

The group would meet at one of the friends’ homes and watch the service live from Savannah's church in New York.

Nancy was declared missing on February 1 when she did not arrive at her friend’s house as expected to watch the livestream.

A concerned friend contacted Annie, Nancy’s daughter and Savannah Guthrie's sister, to report that her mom had not shown up and could not be reached.