'Desperate' Savannah Guthrie's Latest Video Plea Reveals Sad Truth Behind Hunt for Missing Mom, Says Ex-FBI Agent — 'They May Not Have a Suspect'

And according to former CIA member and FBI special agent Tracy Walder, unlike the previous social media video Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron, posted, the video on Monday does not appear to be scripted with the FBI.

Walder said: "She doesn't appear to be reading from a script.

"At least in my opinion. It is truly an off-the-cuff video.

"I think, interestingly, it points to the fact that they really and truly may not have a suspect."

Walder believes the video increases the validity of the ransom notes the family has received.

Tucson, Ariz.'s ABC affiliate KGUN9 reported the potential captors demanded the Guthrie family pay $6million in bitcoin by the deadline of Monday, February 9 at 5pm. MT.