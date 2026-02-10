Your tip
'Desperate' Savannah Guthrie's Latest Video Plea Reveals Sad Truth Behind Hunt for Missing Mom, Says Ex-FBI Agent — 'They May Not Have a Suspect'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's latest video plea suggests it was not scripted with the FBI, which is a sign the 'TODAY' host has gone rogue, according to ex-FBI agent.

Feb. 10 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie's latest emotional video plea suggests the FBI has no suspect in the disappearance of her missing mom Nancy, an ex-FBI agent has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the TODAY host acknowledged her family was "at an hour of desperation" as she asked for help in the search for the 84-year-old, who was declared missing on February 1.

'Off-The-Cuff' Video Message

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah's desperate message pleading for help to find her missing mom Nancy was her own doing, says ex-FBI agent.

And according to former CIA member and FBI special agent Tracy Walder, unlike the previous social media video Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron, posted, the video on Monday does not appear to be scripted with the FBI.

Walder said: "She doesn't appear to be reading from a script.

"At least in my opinion. It is truly an off-the-cuff video.

"I think, interestingly, it points to the fact that they really and truly may not have a suspect."

Walder believes the video increases the validity of the ransom notes the family has received.

Tucson, Ariz.'s ABC affiliate KGUN9 reported the potential captors demanded the Guthrie family pay $6million in bitcoin by the deadline of Monday, February 9 at 5pm. MT.

Going Rogue In Bid To Find Mom

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and her siblings
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Previous videos have seen Savannah and siblings follow an FBI script.

Walder explained: "She's appealing to it. She knows there is a deadline and she's desperate.

"She does say she’s desperate. Whether this ransom is real or not, why would she say that? I don't think the ransom is not true.

"Her doing it alone, I think she is desperate and was like, 'OK, the FBI is not here. I’m going to go ahead and make a video and use my own platform and appeal to America.'

"What seems to be the most logical is she decided, 'I just need to say something now. I can't keep waiting.'"

A bitcoin account was set up to accept funds in exchange for Nancy, but the balance stands at $0 with no transactions recorded, according to reports.

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: Facebook

Savannah may have launched into her own video as the FBI does not have a suspect, claims Tracy Walder.

On Saturday, Savannah and her siblings offered to pay their mom's ransom in an emotional plea to her alleged captors.

The TODAY just said: "We received your message, and we understand.

"We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her," she added. "This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Nancy was last seen on January 31 by Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni, who dropped her off after dinner with him and his wife.

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The search for Nancy is now nearing two weeks.

Authorities were spotted conducting a late-night search of Annie and Cioni’s home in Tucson on Saturday, reportedly taking photographs until around 10:30 p.m. MT.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Sunday: "This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives and agents continue to conduct follow-up at multiple locations.

"Details of that follow-up are not being released at this time. Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case."

