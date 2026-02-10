Nancy Guthrie Case Latest: Locals Accused of 'Delaying Feds in Desperate Hunt' for NBC Host Savannah's Missing Mom, Sources Claim
Feb. 10 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET
Locals have been accused of "delaying" the feds in the desperate search for Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Law enforcement sources described the situation in the latest update on Nancy.
What Did Locals Allegedly Do To Hinder The Investigation Into Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance?
According to the insiders, locals delayed cooperating with federal investigators at first. According to the intel, this delayed the investigation into Nancy's disappearance by days, as locals refused to cooperate for that period of time.
As Radar reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 at her house, and by the next day, she had disappeared.
While initial reports claimed she was reported as missing when she didn't show up to a church service, the latest update tells a different story.
According to a source close to the Guthrie family, Nancy had gone to a friend's house every Sunday to watch a New York-based church service's livestream since the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Nancy didn't show up to the friend's house, she called Savannah's sister, Annie, to inform her that Nancy hadn't shown up and couldn't be reached.
Savannah Guthrie's Plea To Bring Nancy Home
Once Nancy went missing, Savannah dropped everything, stepping aside from TODAY and a hosting gig for the Winter Olympics, as she flew to Arizona to be with her family.
As news around the situation continued to unfold, it appeared Nancy had been abducted and did not just randomly go missing, as blood was found at her home and it was designated as a crime scene.
Savannah took to Instagram on February 3 to issue her first statement, stressing that her family believes in prayer and asking to "bring her home."
The next day, Savannah appeared on Instagram in a video with her brother and sister.
She appeared to talk to the kidnapper, telling them Nancy is "a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She is funny and spunky and clever. She has grandchildren who adore her... She loves fun and adventure. She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her, and you'll see."
"We're just normal human people who need our mom," she added. "Mama, mama, if you're listening. We need you to come home. We miss you."
Savannah Guthrie and Her Family Are Willing To Pay For Nancy To Return
On February 5, her brother, Camron, released a video via Savannah's Instagram, talking directly to the kidnapper.
"I'm speaking for the Guthrie family," Camron stated at the time. "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly."
"We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom," he added. "We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact."
Prior to Camron's video, a ransom note had surfaced, giving an initial deadline of 5 p.m. on February 5 and a second deadline on February 9.
On February 7, Savannah and her family made another video, telling whoever took Nancy, "We received your message, and we understand."
"We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace," she continued.
After indicating the kidnapper showed proof Nancy was still alive, Savannah insisted that was "valuable" to them, and they would "pay."
What's The Latest In The Nancy Guthrie Case?
The February 9 deadline came and went with no new developments.
At this time, the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains ongoing.
While there have been online rumors and speculation about what may have occurred, the Sheriff's department has continued to stress there are no suspects.