Nancy Guthrie Case Latest: Locals Accused of 'Delaying Feds in Desperate Hunt' for NBC Host Savannah's Missing Mom, Sources Claim

According to the insiders, locals delayed cooperating with federal investigators at first. According to the intel, this delayed the investigation into Nancy's disappearance by days, as locals refused to cooperate for that period of time.

As Radar reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 at her house, and by the next day, she had disappeared.

While initial reports claimed she was reported as missing when she didn't show up to a church service, the latest update tells a different story.

According to a source close to the Guthrie family, Nancy had gone to a friend's house every Sunday to watch a New York-based church service's livestream since the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Nancy didn't show up to the friend's house, she called Savannah's sister, Annie, to inform her that Nancy hadn't shown up and couldn't be reached.