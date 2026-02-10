Why Savannah Guthrie Latest Video Plea Feels Drastically 'Different' — As The Hunt For Missing Mom Nancy Intensifies After FBI Releases Suspect Photo
Feb. 10 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's most recent video plea for the safe return of her kidnapped mother, Nancy, feels different from her previous messages, according to a former NYPD inspector, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Today show anchor went rogue with her latest appeal, appearing without her brother and sister in a frenzied cry for help.
Savannah Guthrie Goes Solo
In the solo video, Savannah asked for the public's help in finding her mom, noting that it didn't matter if they were nowhere near the Tucson, Arizona, home where Nancy was abducted in the early hours of February 1.
"So I'm coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything. If there's anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement," Savannah begged.
She heartbreakingly revealed, "We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help."
The video showed a new level of Savannah's vulnerability, according to former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro.
"It looks to me like this is the first spontaneous video that we have gotten," he said on Fox News. "I would argue that this video was more than likely not coached by the FBI, unlike what we saw in the past."
Savannah Guthrie Still Has Hope
Savannah started her video message with a note of appreciation for everyone supporting her family.
"Thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister, brother, and I. And that our mom has felt....because somehow, some way, she's feeling these prayers and God is lifting her even in this moment, in this darkest place."
"We believe our mom is out there. We need your help," Savannah pleaded with followers. "Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don't know where, and we need your help," the NBC personality explained while near tears.
This particular wording especially caught Mauro's attention, as he confided: "(Savannah's) not encouraged, let’s say, by what she’s getting from the task force."
Septic Search
What she's getting are more questions than answers. Over the weekend, investigators were spotted digging through a septic tank behind Nancy's home.
"A lot of people forget that having a septic tank means wastewater doesn't go into a city sewer, it goes into the tank," former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard told the Daily Mail. "So, somebody may have flushed something thinking that would get rid of it, but instead it would actually just be deposited in the septic tank.
"It is a possibility that [investigators] are now trying to make sure that there’s nothing in there that could indicate any kind of guilt."
The Mysterious Silver Briefcase
It's unclear whether investigators found anything useful in the tank. Detectives were also spotted conducting a late-night sweep of Nancy's daughter Annie's home.
Sheriff's deputies took pictures of Savannah's sister's garage, and officers left the property with a mysterious silver briefcase.
"They were leaving with a Cellebrite [case]," Schirard revealed, explaining that the case helps investigators look for clues in the electronic devices. "Cellebrite is a company that specializes in recovering digital forensic evidence. So we use Cellebrite pretty extensively to recover digital evidence from phones, devices, tablets, and computers."
He continued: "When you delete a picture off your phone, it's not actually gone. When you delete a picture or a Word document from a hard drive, it's not actually gone."
On Tuesday, February 10, the FBI revealed photos of a suspect.