Nancy Guthrie Suspect Left Vital Clue on Home Security Footage: Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Key Detail to Help Identify 84-Year-Old's Kidnapper
Feb. 11 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
The main suspect in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie gave away a key detail on doorbell footage that may lead to his identity, according to an ex-FBI agent.
RadarOnline.com can reveal footage of a man captured in a video outside the 84-year-old's home has sparked a flurry of leads and the FBI, who released the images, will be hopeful members of the public recognize a particular trait the suspect displayed.
Former CIA member and FBI special agent Tracy Walder explains: "I think (the suspect's) gait is interesting.
Walking Style May ID Suspect
"While (their) walk is not overly distinctive, I do think that’s something the FBI could look at."
Walder also noted how the suspect's eyes were exposed despite wearing a mask, adding: "I'm shocked (they) didn't have some kind of night vision glasses to deter (their) eyes."
Now authorities have the suspect's image, Walder revealed the FBI can "build a physical profile," looking at everything from the "labels of the shoes" to "shoe size, gender, height and weight."
The former FBI special agent also describes how the video proves the kidnapping was "highly planned."
She said. "This is a person who came with a backpack, came with a weapon.
"They aren’t there to steal anything. They would have bags to do that. (Nancy) was the target.
“This video really illustrates that. I think there is a difference between being experienced and this being planned.
“I don’t know if this is a professional kidnapper who has been working for decades.
Nancy's Abduction Was 'Highly Planned'
"I don’t think this is some professional kidnapping ring. I do think this person had a target in mind.
"They planned to the best of their ability to do this."
RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday how another crime expert believes the unidentified man failed to prepare for a home surveillance camera – and that could be the key to their capture.
In a Ring camera video from Nancy's porch, the unidentified man casually strides to the front door.
However, just moments later, he appears to be spooked by the sight of the camera recording his every move.
Theories Surrounding Doorbell Footage Rumble On
He tries to cover the camera with his gloved fist before walking away, looking for something on the ground. Eventually, he pulls some weeds from Nancy's garden and covers the camera.
The sequence of events puzzled Kevin Hale, Chair of the Criminal Justice Program at Post University, who told Radar: "While they may have tried to prepare their outfit, I find it interesting that they did not prepare for the possibility of a Ring door camera.
"Initially, they tried to cover the camera with their hands, then grabbed some leaves/twigs to cover it. Why not just bring a can of spray paint, or simply rip it out and take it to dispose of later?"
"Why would they not anticipate security cameras in a house potentially worth a million dollars?" Hale added.
Nancy was last seen at 9:45 pm on Saturday, February 1, at her home. She didn't show up for a church livestream the next morning and was reported missing. When her family went to her home, they found her wallet, cellphone, and car, but no signs of her.
Investigators instantly began poring over footage from neighboring cameras, which Hale said should have provided some help.
"Technology, such as home security video systems, has become a great tool for investigators," Hale said. "No doubt they will have checked with each house in the neighborhoods surrounding Mrs. Guthrie's home, searching for any video that might add valuable information."
"They will also check local businesses such as gas stations, convenience stores, banks, 'big box' retailers, and any other business or establishment that might have cameras," Hale elaborated.
"This allows investigators to potentially follow suspicious vehicles in and out of the neighborhood and also helps to provide a timeline."