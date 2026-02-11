Nancy Guthrie Suspect Left Vital Clue on Home Security Footage: Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Key Detail to Help Identify 84-Year-Old's Kidnapper

Former CIA member and FBI special agent Tracy Walder explains: "I think (the suspect's) gait is interesting.

RadarOnline.com can reveal footage of a man captured in a video outside the 84-year-old's home has sparked a flurry of leads and the FBI, who released the images , will be hopeful members of the public recognize a particular trait the suspect displayed.

The main suspect in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie gave away a key detail on doorbell footage that may lead to his identity, according to an ex- FBI agent.

The suspect's walking style may lead to his identification, claims former FBI agent.

"While (their) walk is not overly distinctive, I do think that’s something the FBI could look at."

Walder also noted how the suspect's eyes were exposed despite wearing a mask, adding: "I'm shocked (they) didn't have some kind of night vision glasses to deter (their) eyes."

Now authorities have the suspect's image, Walder revealed the FBI can "build a physical profile," looking at everything from the "labels of the shoes" to "shoe size, gender, height and weight."

The former FBI special agent also describes how the video proves the kidnapping was "highly planned."

She said. "This is a person who came with a backpack, came with a weapon.

"They aren’t there to steal anything. They would have bags to do that. (Nancy) was the target.

“This video really illustrates that. I think there is a difference between being experienced and this being planned.

“I don’t know if this is a professional kidnapper who has been working for decades.