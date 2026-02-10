EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect's Critical Error Exposed — Masked Figure 'Didn't Anticipate Being Caught on Camera' in Slip-Up That Could Help Find Savannah's Mom

FBI agents finally released pictures and video of a person of interest approaching Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona home. The unidentified man went to great lengths to conceal his identity, wearing nondescript clothing, gloves, and a heavy ski mask that completely obstructed his face.

In a Ring camera video from Nancy's porch, the unidentified man casually strides to the front door. However, just moments later, he appears to be spooked by the sight of the camera recording his every move.

He tries to cover the camera with his gloved fist before walking away, looking for something on the ground. Eventually, he pulls some weeds from Nancy's garden and covers the camera.