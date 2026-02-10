EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect's Critical Error Exposed — Masked Figure 'Didn't Anticipate Being Caught on Camera' in Slip-Up That Could Help Find Savannah's Mom
Whoever kidnapped Savannah Guthrie's mother planned the crime meticulously, a top criminal justice expert confessed to RadarOnline.com.
However, the one thing the person apparently didn't prepare for was a home surveillance camera – and that could be the key to their capture.
Person of Interest Caught on Camera
FBI agents finally released pictures and video of a person of interest approaching Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona home. The unidentified man went to great lengths to conceal his identity, wearing nondescript clothing, gloves, and a heavy ski mask that completely obstructed his face.
In a Ring camera video from Nancy's porch, the unidentified man casually strides to the front door. However, just moments later, he appears to be spooked by the sight of the camera recording his every move.
He tries to cover the camera with his gloved fist before walking away, looking for something on the ground. Eventually, he pulls some weeds from Nancy's garden and covers the camera.
Something Doesn't Add Up
The sequence of events puzzled Kevin Hale, Chair of the Criminal Justice Program at Post University, who told Radar: "While they may have tried to prepare their outfit, I find it interesting that they did not prepare for the possibility of a Ring door camera.
"Initially, they tried to cover the camera with their hands, then grabbed some leaves/twigs to cover it. Why not just bring a can of spray paint, or simply rip it out and take it to dispose of later?"
"Why would they not anticipate security cameras in a house potentially worth a million dollars?" Hale added.
Technology Holds the Key
Nancy was last seen at 9:45 pm on Saturday, February 1, at her home. She didn't show up for a church livestream the next morning and was reported missing. When her family went to her home, they found her wallet, cellphone, and car, but no signs of her.
Investigators instantly began poring over footage from neighboring cameras, which Hale said should have provided some help.
"Technology, such as home security video systems, has become a great tool for investigators," Hale said. "No doubt they will have checked with each house in the neighborhoods surrounding Mrs. Guthrie's home, searching for any video that might add valuable information."
"They will also check local businesses such as gas stations, convenience stores, banks, 'big box' retailers, and any other business or establishment that might have cameras," Hale elaborated. "This allows investigators to potentially follow suspicious vehicles in and out of the neighborhood and also helps to provide a timeline."
The Search Never Stops
Before Nancy went missing, the last person to see her was Savannah's sister Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, who dropped her off at her home on January 31.
On February 7, authorities confirmed that Annie's home was being searched, saying it was "part of the normal course" of the case.
Law enforcement officers were seen exiting the home wearing blue gloves and carrying a mysterious silver suitcase.
"They were leaving with a Cellebrite [case]," former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard revealed, explaining that the case helps investigators look for clues in the electronic devices. "Cellebrite is a company that specializes in recovering digital forensic evidence. So we use Cellebrite pretty extensively to recover digital evidence from phones, devices, tablets, and computers."
He continued: "When you delete a picture off your phone, it's not actually gone. When you delete a picture or a Word document from a hard drive, it's not actually gone."