Revealed: The Coded Message in Savannah Guthrie's Desperate Video Appeal... and Disturbing Clue That 'Proves' Nancy Knew her Kidnapper's Face

For the first time, Savannah acknowledged her mother may not be alive, admitting this could now be an exercise in recovering her mother's body rather than returning her home alive, by saying, "We need to know where she is," and stating that, if Nancy is dead, "we accept it.

"We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone."

And this could be a deliberate move to appeal to her mom’s kidnapper's "conscience", says Pack.

He explained: "Savannah's language, 'We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, it is never too late,' is not just a grieving daughter reaching for comfort.

"That is a theologically grounded appeal to conscience, and it is one of the most powerful tools in a negotiator's kit.