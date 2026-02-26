Your tip
Revealed: The Coded Message in Savannah Guthrie's Desperate Video Appeal... and Disturbing Clue That 'Proves' Nancy Knew her Kidnapper's Face

picture of Savannah Guthrie, nancy guthrie and suspect
Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram/FBI

Savannah Guthrie's latest video plea contained several coded messages to her missing mom Nancy's kidnappers.

Feb. 26 2026, Updated 7:21 a.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie's latest emotional video plea to her missing mom's kidnappers is filled with coded messages, experts have claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Today host, 54, was appealing to Nancy Guthrie's captors' "greed and guilt" by using particular language in the message, which outlined her family's decision to stump up a $1million reward for her return, according to former FBI special agent and crisis negotiator Jason Pack.

What Language Did Savannah Use To Appeal To Kidnappers' Conscience?

Nancy Guthrie is 'Today' show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savanna used specific words in her message to kidnappers in order to trigger their conscience.

For the first time, Savannah acknowledged her mother may not be alive, admitting this could now be an exercise in recovering her mother's body rather than returning her home alive, by saying, "We need to know where she is," and stating that, if Nancy is dead, "we accept it.

"We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone."

And this could be a deliberate move to appeal to her mom’s kidnapper's "conscience", says Pack.

He explained: "Savannah's language, 'We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, it is never too late,' is not just a grieving daughter reaching for comfort.

"That is a theologically grounded appeal to conscience, and it is one of the most powerful tools in a negotiator's kit.

Why The Feeling Of Redemption Is Key?

Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram

Savannah made new plea on Instagram.

"When someone is holding a secret that heavy, the belief that redemption is still possible is sometimes the only thing that moves them.

"The family's visible, public faith is not incidental to this case. It is a strategic asset."

Nancy, 84, has been missing since January 31 and the FBI have so failed to identify the main suspect, a mystery figure caught on the grandmother's doorbell footage.

This has led to the Guthries’ announcing the $1million reward, something they wanted to announce earlier but were reportedly convinced not to by the under-fire sheriff leading the investigation.

The masked man was caught on camera at her home at least once before the night of the abduction, according to sources,

Why Do Experts Believe Nancy Knew Kidnapper?

Photos of Nancy Guthrie suspect
Source: @FBIDirectorKash/Instagram

The suspect reportedly making several visits to Nancy's home suggests they've previously crossed paths, claim experts.

According to Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective who now works with the Cold Case Foundation, he strongly believes the multiple visits to the home shows that this was a "targeted" incident where Nancy had crossed paths with her abductor in advance.

He told The Daily Mail: "This guy was wearing a mask. He didn't want to be identified — not only by the public but also by Nancy,' he explained.

'We don't know if Nancy got alerts on her phone when someone was at her door. But she could have watched the footage from the first time and seen the guy. He didn't want her to see his face.'

That is because, if she had seen the man's face, she likely would have recognized him, McDonough believes. "She was a targeted victim and the perpetrator had an association at some point with her house or the victim," he added.

Photo of Nancy Guthrie intruder
Source: fbi

The suspect's kidnapping was not 'impulsive' and Nancy's disappearance 'took planning.'

Pack agrees that, if the masked man visited on more than one occasion, it proves a certain level of planning went into the abduction.

"That's a pattern. And a pattern tells investigators this wasn't impulsive. This took planning," he said.

"When you see someone appearing in video at different locations, different timeframes, potentially different phases of the same criminal act, investigators immediately begin asking: what was the purpose of each appearance? Was the first video a surveillance run, checking the environment, checking the exits?

"And that matters significantly from a legal standpoint, because premeditation and planning elevate the severity of what investigators are looking at."

