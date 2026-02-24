Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Should Be 'Extremely Worried Right Now,' Genetic Expert Warns — As DNA Trail Could Catch Suspect Amid Search for Missing Mom

The sheriff's department sent some items from inside the home to a private lab in Florida for DNA testing. However, a black glove similar to one the suspect was seen wearing didn't yield any suspect information.

While Moore isn't certain what the PSCD obtained DNA from inside Nancy's home, she believes it is "less likely to be a blood sample or something that is a really good source of DNA."

The genetic expert explained the suspect could have transferred saliva from the flashlight he held in his mouth onto the gloves he used during the crime.

"He should be very concerned," Moore shared. "I think it would be extremely difficult to be in a location for approximately 40 minutes and not leave your DNA behind, even with the way he was dressed."

"It looked like he may have had a bite flashlight in his mouth," she noted. "When you see him bending over toward the camera, I think it's very possible saliva could have been left because of that."