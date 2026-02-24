Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Should Be 'Extremely Worried Right Now,' Genetic Expert Warns — As DNA Trail Could Catch Suspect Amid Search for Missing Mom
Feb. 24 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
A genetic genealogist warned Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper should be concerned as DNA evidence could lead to an eventual identification, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom entered its 24th day, and although a DNA sample recovered by the Pima County Sheriff's Department didn't lead to an immediate suspect, the scientist believes there's still hope for an ID to be made.
Suspect Could Have Left Evidence Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home
“If I was the kidnapper, I would be extremely worried right now, particularly if I knew there was some kind of altercation, or I knew I touched things in there,” genetic genealogist CeCe Moore said about evidence found inside Nancy's home in Tucson, Arizona.
The 84-year-old was abducted in the early hours of February 1, likely by a suspect seen on her Nest doorbell camera shortly before she went missing. The man was wearing a ski mask, heavy gloves, and carrying a stuffed backpack. Most alarming was that he had a handgun holstered in the waistband of his pants.
Blood found at the crime scene proved to be Nancy's, including splatters on her front doorstep that were still visible several days after her disappearance.
Kidnapping Suspect 'Should Be Very Concerned'
The sheriff's department sent some items from inside the home to a private lab in Florida for DNA testing. However, a black glove similar to one the suspect was seen wearing didn't yield any suspect information.
While Moore isn't certain what the PSCD obtained DNA from inside Nancy's home, she believes it is "less likely to be a blood sample or something that is a really good source of DNA."
The genetic expert explained the suspect could have transferred saliva from the flashlight he held in his mouth onto the gloves he used during the crime.
"He should be very concerned," Moore shared. "I think it would be extremely difficult to be in a location for approximately 40 minutes and not leave your DNA behind, even with the way he was dressed."
"It looked like he may have had a bite flashlight in his mouth," she noted. "When you see him bending over toward the camera, I think it's very possible saliva could have been left because of that."
Narrowing Down Suspect With DNA Could Take a 'Year'
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has been less optimistic publicly about finding the kidnapper through the DNA they retrieved. The sample was reportedly "mixed," meaning it contained DNA from more than one person.
“We listen to our lab, and our lab tells us that there’s challenges with it,” Nanos told NBC News.
"The technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months, or maybe a year," he added.
New $1M Reward in Nancy Guthrie Case
Nanos added that they were still hoping to glean leads of the suspect's attire as seen in the doorbell video.
The backpack was identified as a brand sold at Walmart, and the company has been assisting authorities in going through receipts of who might have purchased the item in the months leading up to the abduction
"I think we're getting a little closer to identifying some of the other articles, not just that backpack. Like the shoes, the pants, the shirt, or jacket," he explained.
The doorbell camera video provided the only look at the suspect and was the only lead into who may have abducted Nancy.
Savannah announced on February 24 that the reward in the case had been increased from $100,000 to $1 million, but acknowledged for the first time that her mother "may already be gone."