savannah guthrie

Emotional Savannah Guthrie Admits Missing Mom Nancy May Already Be Dead Nearly One Month After 'Abduction' — As NBC Star Announces $1Million Reward For Information

Composite photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savanahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie shared they 'still believe' Nancy can come home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie took to Instagram on February 24, nearly one month since her mom Nancy went missing, with a devastating new video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the clip, Savannah made a heartbreaking confession about the missing 84-year-old woman and offered a substantial new reward for anyone who helps bring her home.

What Did Savannah Say?

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie said she and her family are 'aching' for Nancy.

In her latest clip on Instagram, Savannah confirmed it's been 24 days since Nancy was "taken in the dark of night from her bed" and that "every hour and long night" since has been "agony."

She noted they are "worrying" about her and "fearing for and aching for her."

"And most of all, just missing her," she heartbreakingly said. "Just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."

She then asked people to continue "praying without ceasing."

"We still believe, we still believe in a miracle," she added. "We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope, as my sister says. We are blowing on the embers of hope."

Savannah Shared Nancy 'May Be Lost'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie confessed Nancy 'may have already gone home to the lord.'

For the first time since Nancy disappeared, Savannah admitted she "may be lost" and "may already be gone."

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she somberly stated. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Regardless of her status, Savannah insisted they "need to know where she is" and "need her to come home."

Due to this, she noted they are offering a "family reward of up to $1million for any information that leads us to her recovery."

"All of the information about this reward and the details are in the caption below," she stated. "You can call the 1-800 tip line. You can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. And we are begging you to please come forward now."

Savannah's Family Made Another Donation

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savanahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home on January 31.

The Today show host admitted they know they are "not alone in their loss" as there are "millions of families that have suffered with this kind of uncertainty."

Due to this, she confirmed her family donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as they are "helping families who are coping with loss and actively looking for those who are lost."

"We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours who are in need and need prayers and need support," she explained.

Savanna's Emotional Plea

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savanahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Savannah wrapped her message with an emotional plea to anyone who has information on Nancy's whereabouts.

"Please," she begged, "if you hear this message, if you’ve been waiting and you haven't been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward. Tell what you know. And help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave, courageous, and noble life that she has lived. Please be the light in the dark."

Savannah concluded with two simple words: "Thank you."

Nancy has been missing since February 1, having last been seen at her home on January 31.

At this time, her abduction case remains a mystery, with no suspects having been identified.

