Emotional Savannah Guthrie Admits Missing Mom Nancy May Already Be Dead Nearly One Month After 'Abduction' — As NBC Star Announces $1Million Reward For Information

In her latest clip on Instagram, Savannah confirmed it's been 24 days since Nancy was "taken in the dark of night from her bed" and that "every hour and long night" since has been "agony."

She noted they are "worrying" about her and "fearing for and aching for her."

"And most of all, just missing her," she heartbreakingly said. "Just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."

She then asked people to continue "praying without ceasing."

"We still believe, we still believe in a miracle," she added. "We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope, as my sister says. We are blowing on the embers of hope."