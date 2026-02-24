Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Truth Revealed: Masked Suspect Caught on Doorbell Footage Was at House The Night Before Abduction

picture of Nancy Guthrie , Savannah Guthrie and suspect
Source: @Savannahguthrie;Instagram/FBI

The main suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance was seen at her house the night before she went missing.

Feb. 24 2026, Updated 7:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The masked suspect at the center of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case is claimed to have turned up at the 84-year-old's house before.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest twist in the disappearance of Today host Savannah Guthrie's mom provides a major clue in the FBI's investigation, which is now in its third week.

Article continues below advertisement

Fresh Twist In Nancy Disappearance Investigation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy has been missing for over three weeks and the latest finding may help search for beloved grandmother.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bureau released eerie footage of the unidentified suspect standing at Nancy's front door in the upscale Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona in the early morning hours on February 1.

And now it's been claimed an image released of the suspect at her front door without a backpack had been captured on her Nest doorbell camera before her abduction, according to sources close to investigation informing ABC News.

The images of him carrying a backpack and with a gun holster were then taken on a different day, although authorities said "any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative."

Article continues below advertisement

Suspect May Have Paid A Previous Visit To Nancy's Home

Photos of Nancy Guthrie suspect
Source: @FBIDirectorKash/Instagram

A picture from doorbell footage of suspect not wearing backpack may have been taken on a seperate day.

Article continues below advertisement

It is now believed the suspect approached the door the first time noticed the camera and was scared off, only to return later, when he was seen tampering with the device and putting branches in front of the lens.

Former FBI agent Jason Peck said: "If it is the same person, 'it could indicate that the person was there surveilling the place before the abduction happened.

"The fact that there was preparation and planning, which makes it more of a sophisticated type of criminal activity than someone just showing up."

The timeline gap may help explain why investigators have asked neighbors to check their home security systems for suspicious people and vehicles going back to January 1, a full month before the abduction.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI Still Yet To Identifty Any Suspect Linked To Case

image of They are investigating the masked suspect down to his backpack and clothing.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The FBI have yet to identify a suspect linked to Nancy's disappearance, despite daughter Savannah's pleas.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Bill Maher

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher's Assassination Fears Revealed — as Stand-up Comic Confesses He Refuses to Tour Over Fears He Could 'Get Shot From Either Side'

Prince Andrew was accused of wild spending on trade envoy trips.

Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Accused of Using Taxpayer Funds to Pay for Massages on Luxurious Trade Envoy Trips

Article continues below advertisement

The major development comes just days after a couple said they found a bloody black latex glove, like the one the masked suspect wore in the doorbell camera footage.

The couple said they made the discovery on February 11 while driving down North Campbell Avenue and pointing a flashlight out the window. Another glove was found less than 10 feet away.

But as of now, officials have yet to identify a suspect linked to Nancy's disappearance.

Theories are also circulating the suspect caught on camera may not have been working alone and another person may be part of the abduction.

While Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said earlier in the month that he believed the man in the video is the "primary suspect" and “likely perpetrator” in the kidnapping, federal authorities have kept open the possibility that more than one person was involved.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy's DNA may take 'a year' to analyze due to 'challenges' in the case.

FBI Director Kash Patel previously said the agency was investigating more than one “person of interest” in the case.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Nancy's DNA may take "a year" to analyze due to "challenges' in the case.

The update came directly from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who snubbed the FBI to have it analyzed in a private lab.

Last week, local police acquired DNA from Nancy's home that did not match her, her family members, or people who worked in her home. It was, however, mixed with Guthrie's DNA

Nanos shared with NBC News the lab told them there were "challenges," and they "understood" them.

He added: "But our lab also knows that the technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months, or maybe a year, to allow them to do better with, say, a mixture of that kind of thing."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.