Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Truth Revealed: Masked Suspect Caught on Doorbell Footage Was at House The Night Before Abduction
Feb. 24 2026, Updated 7:42 a.m. ET
The masked suspect at the center of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case is claimed to have turned up at the 84-year-old's house before.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest twist in the disappearance of Today host Savannah Guthrie's mom provides a major clue in the FBI's investigation, which is now in its third week.
Fresh Twist In Nancy Disappearance Investigation
The Bureau released eerie footage of the unidentified suspect standing at Nancy's front door in the upscale Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona in the early morning hours on February 1.
And now it's been claimed an image released of the suspect at her front door without a backpack had been captured on her Nest doorbell camera before her abduction, according to sources close to investigation informing ABC News.
The images of him carrying a backpack and with a gun holster were then taken on a different day, although authorities said "any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative."
Suspect May Have Paid A Previous Visit To Nancy's Home
It is now believed the suspect approached the door the first time noticed the camera and was scared off, only to return later, when he was seen tampering with the device and putting branches in front of the lens.
Former FBI agent Jason Peck said: "If it is the same person, 'it could indicate that the person was there surveilling the place before the abduction happened.
"The fact that there was preparation and planning, which makes it more of a sophisticated type of criminal activity than someone just showing up."
The timeline gap may help explain why investigators have asked neighbors to check their home security systems for suspicious people and vehicles going back to January 1, a full month before the abduction.
FBI Still Yet To Identifty Any Suspect Linked To Case
The major development comes just days after a couple said they found a bloody black latex glove, like the one the masked suspect wore in the doorbell camera footage.
The couple said they made the discovery on February 11 while driving down North Campbell Avenue and pointing a flashlight out the window. Another glove was found less than 10 feet away.
But as of now, officials have yet to identify a suspect linked to Nancy's disappearance.
Theories are also circulating the suspect caught on camera may not have been working alone and another person may be part of the abduction.
While Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said earlier in the month that he believed the man in the video is the "primary suspect" and “likely perpetrator” in the kidnapping, federal authorities have kept open the possibility that more than one person was involved.
FBI Director Kash Patel previously said the agency was investigating more than one “person of interest” in the case.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Nancy's DNA may take "a year" to analyze due to "challenges' in the case.
The update came directly from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who snubbed the FBI to have it analyzed in a private lab.
Last week, local police acquired DNA from Nancy's home that did not match her, her family members, or people who worked in her home. It was, however, mixed with Guthrie's DNA
Nanos shared with NBC News the lab told them there were "challenges," and they "understood" them.
He added: "But our lab also knows that the technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months, or maybe a year, to allow them to do better with, say, a mixture of that kind of thing."