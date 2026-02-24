Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Truth Revealed: Masked Suspect Caught on Doorbell Footage Was at House The Night Before Abduction

RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest twist in the disappearance of Today host Savannah Guthrie's mom provides a major clue in the FBI's investigation, which is now in its third week.

The masked suspect at the center of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case is claimed to have turned up at the 84-year-old's house before.

Nancy has been missing for over three weeks and the latest finding may help search for beloved grandmother.

The images of him carrying a backpack and with a gun holster were then taken on a different day, although authorities said "any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative."

And now it's been claimed an image released of the suspect at her front door without a backpack had been captured on her Nest doorbell camera before her abduction, according to sources close to investigation informing ABC News .

The Bureau released eerie footage of the unidentified suspect standing at Nancy's front door in the upscale Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona in the early morning hours on February 1.

A picture from doorbell footage of suspect not wearing backpack may have been taken on a seperate day.

It is now believed the suspect approached the door the first time noticed the camera and was scared off, only to return later, when he was seen tampering with the device and putting branches in front of the lens.

Former FBI agent Jason Peck said: "If it is the same person, 'it could indicate that the person was there surveilling the place before the abduction happened.

"The fact that there was preparation and planning, which makes it more of a sophisticated type of criminal activity than someone just showing up."

The timeline gap may help explain why investigators have asked neighbors to check their home security systems for suspicious people and vehicles going back to January 1, a full month before the abduction.