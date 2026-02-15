FBI Says DNA From Glove Matches Man in Nancy Guthrie Doorcam Footage as the Search Continues

As of Friday night, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department carried out a search warrant at a local residence. A man and woman — who may be related — were asked to leave the home and were taken in for questioning, according to News Nation Now.

Nearby, a third man was stopped during a traffic check while reportedly traveling toward the same property and was also detained.

The home was less than two miles from Nancy's house, where she disappeared over two weeks ago.

However, detainment does not mean an arrest.

Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough explained to NewsNation: "When someone is detained, it means they're not under arrest. The reason for that is to conduct further interviews, collect forensic evidence without having to put the individual into a custody situation."