FBI Says DNA From Glove Matches Man in Nancy Guthrie Doorcam Footage as the Search Continues
Feb. 15 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken a key forensic turn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The FBI confirmed that a glove recovered near Nancy's home contains a DNA profile that could match the unidentified man seen on her front door security cameras.
Potential DNA Match
Authorities collected about 16 gloves from the area, but most belonged to volunteer searchers, per a news outlet.
Officials say the glove with the potential match was found in a field roughly two miles from Nancy's multimillion-dollar home.
The FBI received preliminary DNA results Saturday, February 14, and is now waiting for official confirmation and quality control before entering the unknown male's profile into the national DNA database, a process that takes about 24 hours.
Suspect Detainments
As of Friday night, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department carried out a search warrant at a local residence. A man and woman — who may be related — were asked to leave the home and were taken in for questioning, according to News Nation Now.
Nearby, a third man was stopped during a traffic check while reportedly traveling toward the same property and was also detained.
The home was less than two miles from Nancy's house, where she disappeared over two weeks ago.
However, detainment does not mean an arrest.
Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough explained to NewsNation: "When someone is detained, it means they're not under arrest. The reason for that is to conduct further interviews, collect forensic evidence without having to put the individual into a custody situation."
Looking at Every Detail
Based on the eerie black and white video released from in front of Nancy's home, authorities say the suspect is believed to be a man of average build, roughly 5-foot-10.
Police are now investigating all aspects of the suspect's clothing, backpack, and gun as they could provide more information.
"They'll determine where that holster, that backpack, that weapon can be purchased," said Lance Leising, a retired supervisory special agent, told Daily Mail. "They're going to identify the exact make and model, figure out where it's sold, pull the video, and see who walked out with it."
Examining Suspect's Clothing
The suspect was seen wearing a fleece or windbreaker-style jacket with reflective details — a feature experts say could help narrow down possible brands. Details like stitching, zipper placement, and seams may help investigators identify the manufacturer.
His backpack could also be important. Analysts say the 25-liter-style bag, full and tightly packed, matches models sold at major retailers. Former FBI Behavioral Science Unit chief Greg Vecchi noted that how the bag was worn and balanced might provide clues about the suspect’s planning.
Authorities are also examining the ski mask, gloves, and front-positioned gun holster. Experts have suggested the holster may have been worn incorrectly, indicating the suspect might lack firearm experience. The gloves, possibly nitrile-dipped work gloves, were likely used to avoid leaving fingerprints.