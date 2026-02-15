Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

FBI Says DNA From Glove Matches Man in Nancy Guthrie Doorcam Footage as the Search Continues

split image of Nancy Guthrie and suspect
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; NBC

A glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home could hold DNA linking a suspect to the doorcam footage.

Profile Image

Feb. 15 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken a key forensic turn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The FBI confirmed that a glove recovered near Nancy's home contains a DNA profile that could match the unidentified man seen on her front door security cameras.

Article continues below advertisement

Potential DNA Match

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Glove found near home may hold key DNA evidence.
Source: NBC

Glove found near home may hold key DNA evidence.

Authorities collected about 16 gloves from the area, but most belonged to volunteer searchers, per a news outlet.

Officials say the glove with the potential match was found in a field roughly two miles from Nancy's multimillion-dollar home.

The FBI received preliminary DNA results Saturday, February 14, and is now waiting for official confirmation and quality control before entering the unknown male's profile into the national DNA database, a process that takes about 24 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Suspect Detainments

image of It could match the DNA from the man in the eerie video from Nancy's front door.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

It could match the DNA from the man in the eerie video from Nancy's front door.

As of Friday night, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department carried out a search warrant at a local residence. A man and woman — who may be related — were asked to leave the home and were taken in for questioning, according to News Nation Now.

Nearby, a third man was stopped during a traffic check while reportedly traveling toward the same property and was also detained.

The home was less than two miles from Nancy's house, where she disappeared over two weeks ago.

However, detainment does not mean an arrest.

Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough explained to NewsNation: "When someone is detained, it means they're not under arrest. The reason for that is to conduct further interviews, collect forensic evidence without having to put the individual into a custody situation."

Article continues below advertisement

Looking at Every Detail

image of Police have detained three individuals as the search continues.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Police have detained three individuals as the search continues.

Based on the eerie black and white video released from in front of Nancy's home, authorities say the suspect is believed to be a man of average build, roughly 5-foot-10.

Police are now investigating all aspects of the suspect's clothing, backpack, and gun as they could provide more information.

"They'll determine where that holster, that backpack, that weapon can be purchased," said Lance Leising, a retired supervisory special agent, told Daily Mail. "They're going to identify the exact make and model, figure out where it's sold, pull the video, and see who walked out with it."

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Nancy Guthrie

Sheriff Warns It Could Take 'Years' to Find Savannah Guthrie's Abducted Mom but Vows They 'Won’t Quit' as the Search Continues

split image of Donald Trump and Thomas Massie

Thomas Massie Drags Donald Trump, Calls White House the 'Epstein Administration' Amid DOJ File Release

Examining Suspect's Clothing

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of They are investigating the masked suspect down to his backpack and clothing.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

They are investigating the masked suspect down to his backpack and clothing.

The suspect was seen wearing a fleece or windbreaker-style jacket with reflective details — a feature experts say could help narrow down possible brands. Details like stitching, zipper placement, and seams may help investigators identify the manufacturer.

His backpack could also be important. Analysts say the 25-liter-style bag, full and tightly packed, matches models sold at major retailers. Former FBI Behavioral Science Unit chief Greg Vecchi noted that how the bag was worn and balanced might provide clues about the suspect’s planning.

Authorities are also examining the ski mask, gloves, and front-positioned gun holster. Experts have suggested the holster may have been worn incorrectly, indicating the suspect might lack firearm experience. The gloves, possibly nitrile-dipped work gloves, were likely used to avoid leaving fingerprints.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.